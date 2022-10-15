ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New Colorado DHS plan aims to help struggling parents keep their children

By Natalie Chuck
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEWXF_0iZgZk9j00

On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) announced the approval of a new plan aiming to help struggling parents keep their children, by providing more access to resources.

"This prevention plan actually outlines our plan for how we will continue to build on those services that we have that are prevention focused in Colorado and then how we will scale them across the state," the Office of Children, Youth and Families Director Minna Castillo Cohen, told News5.

Some of the resources being expanded include therapy and substance abuse plans for parents.

CDHS says, despite the assumptions, removing a child from their home or biological family is typically a last resort.

"That's why some people hesitate to call the child abuse hotline, because they're concerned that that may instantly lead to a child's removal from their home. In actuality, 70% of the time, we can keep kids safely in their home with their parents," said Cohen.

Foster care agencies reap the benefits on the back end of this new plan, hoping to see fewer children who have to be placed with foster families.

"We're very like minded with DHS in this way where, the more resources, the better. It can only help families," said Jessica Engel, the Chief Operations Officer for Hope & Home.

Hope & Home recruits, trains, and licenses families to become foster parents.

"These resources are going to be tremendous support and I know they've been utilizing a lot of these resources for many years, so putting even more funding towards those resources will be great for those families," said Engel.

The plan is a required portion of the Family First Prevention Services Act that passed in 2018. The expansion of services will be funded partially by the general fund, and partially by the federal government.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 4

Sherry Dunne
2d ago

so what about the families that where torn apart before 2018? are they gonna reunite those kids with their bio parents???

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants

Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Mayor John Suthers to announce official endorsement of Colorado Attorney General candidate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will announce his official endorsement for a Colorado Attorney General candidate on Sunday, Oct. 16. Suthers will join candidate, John Kellner, during his Campaign Endorsement and Rally at the City Pioneer Museum Park located on 215 S. Tejon Street to announce the official endorsement. The campaign trail […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lamarledger.com

Want to help the pika population in Colorado? There’s an app for that.

Above 8,000 feet in Colorado, pikas — a tiny, furry animal with large mouse-like ears — can be seen and heard on hiking and rock-climbing trails. “When I’m up in the mountains, one of my favorite things is hearing a pika squeak or seeing one,” Andrew Wells, co-director of the Colorado Pika Project and community conservation coordinator at Denver Zoo said. “It’s like a burst of excitement.”
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
healthleadersmedia.com

Colorado-based Parkview Health System and UCHealth Sign Letter of Intent

The partnership is expected to be finalized and effective by mid-2023. Two nonprofit Colorado-based health systemsannounced this week that they have agreed to a partnership to strengthen healthcare services throughout southern Colorado. Parkview Health System, headquartered in Pueblo, and UCHealth, headquartered in Aurora, have signed a letter of intent for...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Food boxes distributed to combat effects of pandemic, inflation

Cars lined up one by one, to get a valuable box of food."Chicken, carrots, celery, um, bell peppers, onions, garlic, noodles, potatoes. You name it we got it," said Lisana Muñoz, Deputy Director of Human Rights and Community Partnerships.The food is given out to Coloradans who are feeling the effects of rising food costs."With inflation at a 40-year high, we're seeing more and more people turn to food distribution to kind of meet their basic needs and the needs of their loved ones," said Aditi Desai, Vice President of Marketing and Communication for Food Bank of the Rockies.On Saturday, families...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide

According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Proposition GG: Information on Colorado income tax changes would be more prominently displayed

DENVER | Proposition GG is a ballot measure about ballot measures. It represents Colorado’s latest battleground over the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as Democrats seek to work around the 1992 constitutional amendment, known as TABOR, and Republicans battle to prevent any changes. The initiative, if passed, would require the state to more prominently display detailed information about how citizen-initiated ballot measures changing the income tax rate would affect Coloradans.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Man Accused of Murder + Trying to Torch Homeless Camp

A Colorado man has been arrested and is facing some hefty charges including first-degree murder and arson. Who is the Colorado Man Accused of Committing Arson and Murder?. The man who has been arrested and charged with serious felonies including first-degree murder and arson has been identified as Gregory Paul Lee of Colorado Springs. Lee is 64 years old and has been related to at least two major crimes that have recently taken place in the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado

Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit."We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep...
COLORADO STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy