Butte, MT

Drug task force warrant sparked 30-hour Butte standoff

By John Emeigh
KPAX
 2 days ago
BUTTE — Details about a standoff between a reported armed man and law enforcement in Uptown Butte were released Friday afternoon.

According to a media release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the standoff was sparked after officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Officers of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force reportedly had information that large quantities of dangerous drugs, including fentanyl, were being sold from the residence on the 500 block of W Aluminum Street.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS
On October 12th at approximately 12 pm, officers of the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at 519 W. Aluminum Street in Butte.

On October 12 at approximately noon, officers attempted to serve a search warrant to the residence. The officers also had a felony extraditable arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man living at the residence.

Agents were unable to enter the barricaded front entrance and heard gunshots from within the residence.

Butte Police and Butte SWAT responded to the scene to assist in containing the situation.

Butte Police negotiators established communication with the suspect in the residence. The man told the negotiators he had explosives and firearms that he would use if they entered his yard or residence.

An adult woman was also inside the residence. During negotiations, the man allowed her to leave.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, negotiations continued, and the suspect was given the opportunity to leave the residence to surrender safely. In the early morning of October 13, Lewis and Clark SWAT arrived on the scene.

At approximately 10 AM on October 13, officers attempted to contact the suspect, but there was no response from inside the residence.

An explosive charge was used to safely gain access to the residence and Butte SWAT conducted a search of the interior.

A Montana Highway Patrol K9 and handler were deployed into the residence. The K9 directed officers to the basement where the suspect was found dead inside a crawl space.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as information becomes available.

KPAX

KPAX

