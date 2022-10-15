ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

101.5 WPDH

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Check Out Ridgetoberfest Saturday Oct 15 at Ridge Hill-Yonkers

Experience beer & BBQ, family-friendly activations, and more at annual fall event in Yonkers. Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and favorite cozy sweaters and make your way to Ridge Hill on the third Saturday in October for the annual Ridgetoberfest. This year the iconic celebration is returning at full-scale for the first time since 2019, and guests are invited to experience themed food and beverage offerings, pumpkin-carving, live music, and other family-friendly activities at the mixed-use destination in Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years

The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
WALDEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation

While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
KERHONKSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant

A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NEWBURGH, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Westchester Producer Highlights Local Rap and Hip Hop Scene

When you think of Westchester, you may not picture a thriving rap and hip hop scene; one local producer is looking to change that. John Darling aka Poncho is a producer turned entrepreneur, who highlights local artists on his Youtube show, the Encore Podcast. Growing up in Cortlandt Manor, Poncho...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role

A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation

Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued

A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona then lost once their plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate after arriving on a cargo on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
NEWARK, NJ

