SUP Witches: Sleepy Hollow stand-up paddle Halloween event swells in size for third year
The third annual "SUP Witches" event took place in Sleepy Hollow this weekend, featuring a brood of paddle-boarding witches heading out on the Hudson River. Organizers say what began as a small and light-hearted Halloween tradition among 16 attendees has ballooned to what looked more like a full-on beer fest in 2022.
Halloween Fun Planned at a Middletown New York Mall
There are going to be plenty of places to enjoy Halloween this year. It feels like this Halloween is a little more special being that the last two years have been dampened by the pandemic. There are a lot of groups and organizations that are working hard to bring back...
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
5 Awesome Hudson Valley Halloween Options for Your Family
Halloween is better when you can enjoy it with everyone. Sure, there are plenty of spooky "adult" options that will make you want to change your pants afterwards (I'm looking at you, Headless Horseman), but luckily there are more family-friendly options as well. Trunk or Treat at Chadwick Lake Park...
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene
A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene. The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.
Check Out Ridgetoberfest Saturday Oct 15 at Ridge Hill-Yonkers
Experience beer & BBQ, family-friendly activations, and more at annual fall event in Yonkers. Grab your pumpkin spice lattes and favorite cozy sweaters and make your way to Ridge Hill on the third Saturday in October for the annual Ridgetoberfest. This year the iconic celebration is returning at full-scale for the first time since 2019, and guests are invited to experience themed food and beverage offerings, pumpkin-carving, live music, and other family-friendly activities at the mixed-use destination in Yonkers.
Hudson Valley’s Most Popular Irish Bar For Sale After 25 Years
The most popular Irish bar in the Hudson Valley has been serving patrons for 25 years. But now the building and its business are on the market. There are some Hudson Valley bars that are more than just businesses, they're landmarks. They've become such an integral part of the local culture and community that it's hard to imagine a time when they didn't exist. Sadly, more and more of these local institutions are disappearing, leaving residents with nothing but memories of the good times spent there.
Little-Known Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patch Named Best in Nation
While the Hudson Valley has many huge, well-known pumpkin patches, one family-friendly farm has been named one of the best in the country. October is one of the busiest times in the region. Visitors from all over flock to the Hudson Valley to soak up the foliage and enjoy all of the fall festivities our local farms have to offer. Corn mazes, hay rides, pumpkin picking and cider donuts attract crowds at tourist spots like Barton Orchards, Lawrence Farms, Fishkill Farms and many other well-known spots.
Doughnut Pizza Sold at Popular Newburgh Restaurant
A popular pizza place in Newburgh, New York has created one of its most interesting pies yet and it combined two of our most favorite foods. There are a lot of pizza purists in New York. Some people just love traditional pies. I say go crazy. Life is too short to stick to just pepperoni, mushroom or sausage.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New York
The Hudson Valley is a stunning place to be in the fall, with the leaves changing color and the air getting cooler. There’s something for everyone in this beautiful part of New York, with plenty of breathtaking hiking trails to explore.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
Celebrations of Italy on full display at West Harrison's 2nd annual Italian Heritage Festival
Thousands headed to West Harrison Sunday to celebrate Italy and its traditions at the second annual Italian Heritage Festival.
Westchester Producer Highlights Local Rap and Hip Hop Scene
When you think of Westchester, you may not picture a thriving rap and hip hop scene; one local producer is looking to change that. John Darling aka Poncho is a producer turned entrepreneur, who highlights local artists on his Youtube show, the Encore Podcast. Growing up in Cortlandt Manor, Poncho...
Academy Award Winning Actress in Poughkeepsie, But Not for Role
A three-time Academy Award-winning actress was spotted in Poughkeepsie, but she wasn't here for work this time. The Hudson Valley has become a hotbed of celebrity activity. Filmings for television series and major motion pictures have exploded in recent years. While these large productions bring many Hollywood a-listers to the region, other celebrities have fallen in love with the Hudson Valley on their own, making it their favorite getaway destination, or their home away from home.
2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation
Score one for the Hudson Valley! There were only two winners from New York at the Great American Beer Festival competition, and both were from Dutchess County. The Great American Beer Festival is an annual competition held for the past 40 years in Denver, CO. They invite breweries from all across the country, and celebrate everything from popular brews like pumpkin beer and lagers to historic brews including Gotlandsdricke and Grodziskie (I never heard of those, either). But back to the Hudson Valley, and the winning brewery from Poughkeepsie, NY.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Hudson Valley Fan Performs At Concert With Post Malone In New York
I guess you could say "Congratulations" to a Hudson Valley man who got to live out a dream and perform on stage with Post Malone. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Foster dog who bolted from crate at Newark airport last month rescued
A 6-year-old foster dog from Puerto Rico, who was rescued from Hurricane Fiona then lost once their plane touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport, has been found. Sukie, a lab mix, went missing after bolting from her crate after arriving on a cargo on Sept. 15. Lost animal tracker...
