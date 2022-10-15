Read full article on original website
This Class Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Mitchell Sets Cowboy 8k Record at DBU MeetHardin-Simmons UniversityDallas, TX
Local Marshfield Brewery Announces Scary Good NEW Beer Will Drop at Spooky Movie Night!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
statepress.com
Herm Edwards to take 50% buyout of remaining salary, plus benefits and academic bonus
Former ASU football head coach Herm Edwards has come to an agreement with the University to take a 50% buyout of his remaining salary, according to separation agreement documents. The buyout amounts to approximately $4.4 million paid through 2024, according to an ASU spokesperson. The news comes after Edwards spent...
Death of Bruins head chef Keith Garman has hit players hard as team honors longtime friend
BOSTON — Keith Garman’s name is not on the Boston Bruins’ roster. He is, however, in the hearts and minds of every person in the historic organization. He was an important member of the Bruins as the team’s head chef the last four years. He passed away unexpectedly Oct. 11. He was 33. ...
Daily Free Press
Men’s Hockey Blown Out in First Michigan Matchup
The Boston University men’s hockey team (1-1-0) opened the top-10 weekend series against the University of Michigan Wolverines (3-0-0) at Yost Ice Arena tonight with a 9-2 loss. On home ice, the Big Blue showed exactly why they’re a top-ranked squad. “We have to put it behind us,...
nshoremag.com
Mooo in Burlington Takes Diners on a Global Tour of World-Class Steak
The menu of steaks at Mooo…., the new restaurant in Burlington, stretches across the globe from Australia to Kansas, with stops in Japan and California. So the connoisseur can explore the many differences between Wagyu sirloin from a grass-fed steer raised in Rangers Valley, Australia, and a cosseted cow raised in the Kagoshima Prefecture of Japan, or the nuances between California ribeye and dry-aged rib-eye from Kansas.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
sgbonline.com
Reebok Lists Its Boston Seaport Office To Sublease
According to a report from the Boston Business Journal, Reebok has listed its entire Boston Seaport District office as available for sublease after moving into the space in 2017. The space offers over 194,000 square feet across five floors, including a 30,000-square-foot gym at 21-25 Drydock Avenue in the Innovation...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on finding a new address after hitting it big on Powerball ticket
A Massachusetts man plans on making a big move after hitting some big money on a Powerball lottery ticket recently. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Ghanashyam Niraula is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in a recent drawing.
Wilmington Apple
Owner Of Wilmington Construction Company Charged In $3 Million Payroll Scheme
BOSTON, MA — A Beverly Farms man was charged Thursday in a 13-count indictment in connection with a payroll scheme involving underreporting of overtime hours for his union employees and failing to collect and pay payroll taxes. Frank Loconte, 61, was indicted on four counts of mail fraud, one...
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
capecod.com
2 alarm fire reported at Sandwich ice cream parlor
SANDWICH – Firefighters were called to a blaze at Shipwreck Ice Cream on Freezer Road sometime after 1o PM Sunday evening. A second alarm brought additional manpower to the scene. There were no reports of injuries. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building extending into the structure. Crews were able to get the heavy fire quickly knocked down but were checking for further fire spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: One killed, another injured in head-on crash on Route 3A
One person is dead, and another is injured, after a highway crash in Massachusetts. According to Chief Phillip Tavares, on Thursday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Marshfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Main Street (Route 3A) for a report of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival,...
