Manchester-based Connex One, which provides customer engagement tools to contact centers, raised a £93M Series C (George Simister/UKTN)

Shein is the latest entrant in the circularity conversation, creating a secondhand site with guidance from the provider behind Boyish’s resale platform. The Chinese fast fashion giant launched Shein Exchange on Monday to “make it easy for customers to access [the] circular economy,” according to Caitrin Watson, sustainability for the e-tailer once valued at $100 billion. The mobile-first peer-to-peer experience, currently available only in the U.S., is built right into the company’s heavily downloaded app so that customers interested in reselling their Shein buys can quickly access their purchase history and populate a listing with all the relevant data related to...

ECONOMY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO