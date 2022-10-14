Manchester-based Connex One, which provides customer engagement tools to contact centers, raised a £93M Series C (George Simister/UKTN)

Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Verizon's 5G Home and LTE plans are now free through the carrier's Forward Program
Verizon, just like all the major US carriers, is fully committed to FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides free Internet and mobile services to low-income households. That means that qualified customers benefit from affordable access to internet and mobile plans. Starting this week, Verizon is bringing select 5G...
AECC and SBD Automotive to Host Webinar “Coordinating the Connected Car and Network Edge to Avoid Breaking the Internet” on October 20
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to address the data transfer requirements of the growing connected vehicle services ecosystem, and analyst firm SBD Automotive have issued an open invitation to the upcoming webinar, “ Coordinating the Connected Car and Network Edge to Avoid Breaking the Internet.” The event takes place on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern and is free to attend, but advanced registration is required. Attendees will receive a complimentary AECC and SBD Automotive white paper titled “Advancing Connected Vehicle Technology at the Network Edge,” detailing Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and best practices for addressing the connected vehicle services market opportunity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005112/en/ Register for AECC and SBD Automotive’s upcoming webinar on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern. (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
OMNIQ Named a Total Solution Partner for One of The Largest Global Leaders in Enterprise Asset Intelligence for Robotics Supply Chain Management
OMNIQ Corp., a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced that the company has been named a Total Solution Partner for one of the Largest Global Leaders in Enterprise Asset Intelligence. OMNIQ’s comprehensive offering will be utilized for manufacturing, fulfilment and distribution solutions. The company, together with their partner allows for quick decision making with easy-to-use robotics management software delivering a fully automated warehouse.
salestechstar.com
Qlik Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms
Qlik Named Customer’s Choice for Global Enterprises, Large Enterprises and Finance Segments. Qlik has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. Qlik received additional distinction as a Customers’ Choice for the Global Enterprises, Large Enterprises and Finance segments.
salestechstar.com
Vendasta Acquires Yesware To Bring To Market Best-In-Class Sales Engagement Platform
Vendasta and Yesware are accelerating their ability to offer CRM with sales enablement and marketing automation capabilities. Vendasta announced the acquisition of Yesware, a private Boston-based company that offers a robust set of tools for sales teams to track email outreach activity, rapidly test what does and doesn’t work, and share that data across teams to drive better results, faster.
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
e&, SES Partner to Offer One-Hop Connectivity to Microsoft Azure
The Carrier and Wholesale Services (C&WS) division of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) announced its partnership with Microsoft and SES to host the co-located SES O3b mPOWER and Microsoft ground station at Ras Al Khaimah. The first O3b mPOWER ground station in the region will facilitate one-hop connectivity to...
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechRadar
The state of cybersecurity during Covid-19
Using a sophisticated malware detection, SMEs can seamlessly protect themselves against the most common threats and crucially, isolate compromised machines. In a very short space of time, Covid-19 has dramatically changed the way the world operates. As governments worldwide mandate social distancing to prevent disease transfer, there has been a significant rise in remote working. This has resulted in a range of issues for many SMEs.
Shein Joins the Rinse-and-Repeat Resale Economy
Shein is the latest entrant in the circularity conversation, creating a secondhand site with guidance from the provider behind Boyish’s resale platform. The Chinese fast fashion giant launched Shein Exchange on Monday to “make it easy for customers to access [the] circular economy,” according to Caitrin Watson, sustainability for the e-tailer once valued at $100 billion. The mobile-first peer-to-peer experience, currently available only in the U.S., is built right into the company’s heavily downloaded app so that customers interested in reselling their Shein buys can quickly access their purchase history and populate a listing with all the relevant data related to...
thefastmode.com
GTT Expands its 5G Solution to Provide Managed Fixed Wireless to Enterprises
GTT Communications has announced an expansion of its 5G solution to provide managed fixed wireless connectivity to enterprises that operate in the United States. The solution will give clients optimized internet connectivity for both primary and backup applications and automatically move calls to a stronger 5G network in cases of signal loss.
alpenhornnews.com
Content Distribution Software Market 2026 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate
Content Distribution Software Market is 2027 Research Report on Global professional and comprehensive report on the Content Distribution Software Market. The report monitors the key trends and market drivers in the current scenario and offers on the ground insights. Content Distribution Software Market Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
takeitcool.com
2-Propanol Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “2-Propanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Propanol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Propanol. Process Included. 2-Propanol Production from Propene via Direct Hydration. 2-Propanol Production from...
alpenhornnews.com
Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Market Report 2021 â?? Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026
Global Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market research report examines and anticipates several countries throughout the world, as well as current trends and possibilities in the region. Research objective. The latest research report on Network Centric Warfare (NCW) market, highlights the typical parameters such as consumption value and volume, while also...
Phone Arena
UK carrier O2 launches a pre-paid, post-paid hybrid — Rolling Plan
Some people don't like mobile phone contracts. They want to pay month-to-month and be able to cancel the service at any time without any penalties. If you are such a person, you will be happy to know that UK carrier O2 has announced a new “Rolling Plan”, which will let you roll with the carrier without signing any contract.
Labcorp Appoints Google Cloud Executive Kirsten Kliphouse to Its Board of Directors
BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that Kirsten Kliphouse, president of Americas, Google Cloud, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006001/en/. Photo courtesy of Labcorp. Kliphouse...
tobaccoreporter.com
RLX Releases Annual CSR Report
According to the report, RLX has strengthened its commitment to product quality and vaping science. Since its inception, RLX has invested RMB800 million ($111.1 million) in research and development. RLX operates eight laboratories and has developed a research chain covering product quality, physiochemical research, toxicology research, long-term impact assessment and clinical research.
New Boomi Solution Automates Revenue Recognition in AWS Marketplace
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BoomiTM, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the launch of Boomi Disbursement for AWS Marketplace. Currently available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), this solution aims to help customers automate revenue recognition and reconciliation, shortening the time to payment for AWS Marketplace sellers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005012/en/ New Boomi Solution Automates AWS Marketplace Revenue Recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)
techaiapp.com
Nozomi Networks Report: Building Cyber Resilience in the Water Sector
Water has not typically been an industry closely associated with cybersecurity threats. But this has changed in recent years as the sector has become increasingly automated, with the rapid adoption and use of digital environments. As information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) become digitized and...
csengineermag.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry
Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
