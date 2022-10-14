Read full article on original website
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
2nd NJ case of non-poultry bird flu in ’22 found in Warren County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which can often be deadly contagious for domestic poultry, has been confirmed in a backyard flock of ducks in Warren County, the second such case in New Jersey this year, according to a release Friday from the state Department of Agriculture. The release did not specify...
Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
Halloween parade marches through Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People in Quakertown got into the spooky season during the annual Halloween parade. The Lions Club hosted its 53rd annual parade Sunday. The festivities started on Sixth and Juniper streets, and ended on Third Street. There were marching bands, candy, costumes, and lots of spooky, family fun.
Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief
After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
Fire damages home near Slatington
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
Nazareth held its annual Halloween parade
NAZARETH, Pa. -- Nazareth marched with Halloween spirit Saturday afternoon. They held their annual parade through the borough Saturday. The fanfare ended at a high school where guests received hot dogs and sodas. The organizers also recognized several floats for their craftsmanship.
Boyertown hosts fall festival
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown had some Halloween fun on Sunday. They held their Fall Fest at Boyertown Community Park. Guests took a hayride on a tractor around the park. They also got to carve some pumpkins, listen to music, take a storywalk, and enjoy some cotton candy.
New Jersey’s 2nd domestic case of infectious bird flu found in Warren County backyard ducks
A backyard flock of Warren County ducks is New Jersey’s second confirmed domestic case of a highly infectious bird flu. This highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, is so far no threat to humans but it is lethal to birds. The H5N1 strain has forced zoos to close exhibits and in August forced the closure of a Sussex County trail where more than 100 dead vultures littered the ground.
Tannersville Inn items on auction block
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
Hackettstown approves cannabis shop to operate on High Street
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown Town Council approves another cannabis retailer in the town. The town council on Thursday night voted unanimously to approve a class 5 cannabis retail license for ‘High Street Wellness’ which will be located along High Street. This is the second class...
Chester Man Discovers History through Renovations
Per Bill Asdal, owner of Asdal Properties, LLC, Califon’s Raritan Inn has a storied history of 290 years. “The first thing you can do is to field measure a building to create a visual representation of what you’ve got to work with,” Asdal says of when he first purchased a property. “When we field measured the Inn building, I found a box shaped room that had 18” walls in the basement. Well, that box space would never have been built like that because it’s too much work to build an interior wall of 18” thick stone. I said, ‘This isn’t right,’ and we looked at it and we looked at it again. Asdal pauses, then says slowly, “It was the original house, nested within this Victorian.”
It started as a pandemic passion project. Now, 2 brothers are opening up a gourmet kitchen for dogs in Bucks County
The newest gourmet kitchen in Bucks County is serving up a meaty menu: pepperoni pizza, cheeseburger, chicken. But these items aren’t being cooked up for humans. They’re for their furry friends. Saint Rocco’s Treats started off as a pandemic passion project for Kolby and Kaleb Rush, two brothers...
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals
Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
Bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease found in Central Jersey water
Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaire’s disease, has been found in water supplies from homes throughout Central Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Health announced Saturday. The bacteria was found in more than half of the 30 homes sampled in September, including homes in Trenton, Ewing, and parts of...
Army veteran to visit grave of fallen Pottsville soldier
A retired Army colonel who is biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers will be in Schuylkill County on Monday. Col. Chris Kolenda will visit the gravesite of Capt. Dave Boris, who was from Pottsville. Boris was one of six men in Kolenda's troop who died in Afghanistan in...
