ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Halloween parade marches through Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - People in Quakertown got into the spooky season during the annual Halloween parade. The Lions Club hosted its 53rd annual parade Sunday. The festivities started on Sixth and Juniper streets, and ended on Third Street. There were marching bands, candy, costumes, and lots of spooky, family fun.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Coopersburg Farm Uses Facebook To ID Alleged Thief

After some goods went missing from a Lehigh Valley farm on Saturday, Oct. 8, its owners took to social media for leads. "We are heartbroken that our farm store was taken advantage of," wrote Hausman's Fruit Farm in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Oct. 12, uploaded along with six images of two men and a woman taken from the farm's surveillance cameras.
COOPERSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home near Slatington

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in northern Lehigh County on Monday. It was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Quincy Court, in the Glencrest mobile home park in Washington Township, south of Slatington. Crews struck two alarms for additional manpower to the scene, as smoke was seen...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth held its annual Halloween parade

NAZARETH, Pa. -- Nazareth marched with Halloween spirit Saturday afternoon. They held their annual parade through the borough Saturday. The fanfare ended at a high school where guests received hot dogs and sodas. The organizers also recognized several floats for their craftsmanship.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boyertown hosts fall festival

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Boyertown had some Halloween fun on Sunday. They held their Fall Fest at Boyertown Community Park. Guests took a hayride on a tractor around the park. They also got to carve some pumpkins, listen to music, take a storywalk, and enjoy some cotton candy.
BOYERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Jersey’s 2nd domestic case of infectious bird flu found in Warren County backyard ducks

A backyard flock of Warren County ducks is New Jersey’s second confirmed domestic case of a highly infectious bird flu. This highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, is so far no threat to humans but it is lethal to birds. The H5N1 strain has forced zoos to close exhibits and in August forced the closure of a Sussex County trail where more than 100 dead vultures littered the ground.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Newswatch 16

Tannersville Inn items on auction block

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — If you can see it, you can have it. A meeting place for many locals and tourists since 1825, the Legendary Tannersville Inn in Pocono Township is selling off everything inside. "This is going on the auction block. All of the memorabilia. If you're really in...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Hackettstown approves cannabis shop to operate on High Street

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown Town Council approves another cannabis retailer in the town. The town council on Thursday night voted unanimously to approve a class 5 cannabis retail license for ‘High Street Wellness’ which will be located along High Street. This is the second class...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Chester Man Discovers History through Renovations

Per Bill Asdal, owner of Asdal Properties, LLC, Califon’s Raritan Inn has a storied history of 290 years. “The first thing you can do is to field measure a building to create a visual representation of what you’ve got to work with,” Asdal says of when he first purchased a property. “When we field measured the Inn building, I found a box shaped room that had 18” walls in the basement. Well, that box space would never have been built like that because it’s too much work to build an interior wall of 18” thick stone. I said, ‘This isn’t right,’ and we looked at it and we looked at it again. Asdal pauses, then says slowly, “It was the original house, nested within this Victorian.”
CALIFON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Jim Thorpe crowds causing problems for locals

Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round. By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People...
JIM THORPE, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Army veteran to visit grave of fallen Pottsville soldier

A retired Army colonel who is biking across the country to honor fallen soldiers will be in Schuylkill County on Monday. Col. Chris Kolenda will visit the gravesite of Capt. Dave Boris, who was from Pottsville. Boris was one of six men in Kolenda's troop who died in Afghanistan in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy