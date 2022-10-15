ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain

As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
Man shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot. He was wounded in the left hip and right leg. He was...
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs

The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
After A Burglary, A Woodlawn Shipping Container Café Is Reopening Thanks To Neighbor-Funded Repairs

WOODLAWN — “Things were thriving” at 7323 Chicago Café through its first two months of operation, owner and executive chef Marquinn Gibson said. Customers bought paninis, lemonade and other treats from the café, which opened Aug. 6 in a shipping container at Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave. They said they appreciated having a new business in the community, Gibson said.
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge

A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m. Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in...
Police Allege Off-Duty CPD Officer Hits Man Sprinting Across Shore Drive

Chicago—Police issued no fines after a man was injured by a car while running across DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was hit by an automobile while running across the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Diversey at about 11:30 p.m. Police said the 35-year-old motorist, an off-duty Chicago police officer, tried to stop but hit the man.
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
