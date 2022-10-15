Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
Mariano’s Agrees to Buy Jewel-Osco and Create Grocery Super Chain
As Chicagoans change their grocery shopping habits and depend less on brick-and-mortar stores, the city’s two biggest players, Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco, have announced plans to combine operations. Mariano’s parent company, Kroger, has agreed to purchase Jewel’s owner, Albertsons, in a deal reportedly worth $24.6 billion. The...
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
vfpress.news
Bellwood Aldi Could Get Remodeled, Plans For Westchester Store Scrapped
The Bellwood Aldi at 400 Mannheim Road could be poised for remodeling. | File. Friday, October 14, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. One Aldi in the Proviso Township area is poised to undergo significant renovations while plans to build another one have been scrapped. The Aldi at 400...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot. He was wounded in the left hip and right leg. He was...
Chicago magazine
Get Off Our Lawn: Photos of Chicago’s Block Club Signs
The Block Club sign, which is found all over the South Side, but in few other places, is traditionally a list of Things You Shouldn’t Do in Our Neighborhood: no loitering, no car washing, no loud music, no ball playing, no gambling, no dogs nesting on lawns. Often, these warnings are accompanied by a painting of a pair of eyes, to let anyone thinking of doing any of those things know that someone is watching. According to the book Chicago’s Block Clubs: How Neighbors Shape the City, by Amanda I. Seligman, the signs were first erected as public declarations of rules spelled out in club newsletters.
nypressnews.com
Chicago police investigating 2 separate kidnapping, armed robberies minutes apart near Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are investigating two separate incidents in the city’s Wrigleyville neighborhood after victims said they were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint on the North Side. Both crimes happened minutes apart and just steps away from Wrigley Field near Clark & Addison streets. The video...
thechicagomachine.com
Tyson Takes Corporate Employees to See Sunlight One Last Time Before Slaughterhouse
Loop, Chicago — Tyson announced last week that they’re closing their corporate office and relocating to Arkansas. As a final act of mercy, they are leading all of their Chicago employees to see some sunlight one last time before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Citing their rich history...
nypressnews.com
Teens cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — Forest Park Police responded to a call of a person with a gun at a Walmart Sunday morning, but instead found two juveniles with a replica gun. Police got the call from Walmart Loss Prevention just before noon. They responded to the store in at 1300...
blockclubchicago.org
After A Burglary, A Woodlawn Shipping Container Café Is Reopening Thanks To Neighbor-Funded Repairs
WOODLAWN — “Things were thriving” at 7323 Chicago Café through its first two months of operation, owner and executive chef Marquinn Gibson said. Customers bought paninis, lemonade and other treats from the café, which opened Aug. 6 in a shipping container at Flying Squirrel Park, 6600 S. Woodlawn Ave. They said they appreciated having a new business in the community, Gibson said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood on Saturday. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m. inside an apartment on South Homan near West 19th. Chicago police said the victim, 22, was inside when someone came in and shot him in the...
Lightfoot proposal may end natural gas hookups for new Chicago homes
CHICAGO - New home and businesses in Chicago may find it hard and nearly impossible to get natural gas hookups under a new proposal. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's climate-fighting plan includes more than two-dozen recommendations, including the end of fossil fuel hookups. This means new construction would be built without gas...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot, killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was shot and killed during a fight inside the J. Parker rooftop lounge at Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, overnight, according to Chicago police. The men were physically fighting when one pulled out a gun and shot the other in the chest around 1:21 a.m., Chicago police said. EMS took the 35-year-old victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Cordaryl Allen of Roseland.
CBS News
Man shot while walking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the Kenwood neighborhood on the city's South Side Sunday morning. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of South Ellis Avenue around 11:06 a.m. Police said the victim, 21, was walking when an unknown suspect fired shots in...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Jehovah’s Witnesses Back at the Chicago Marathon for the First Time in Three Years
As athletes raced past iconic skyscrapers and well-known landmarks during the 44th Chicago Marathon, they also ran past another familiar sight: Jehovah’s Witnesses standing next to mobile carts featuring colorful literature in a variety of languages. More than 800 volunteers participated in this unique work at more than 40...
theeastcountygazette.com
Police Allege Off-Duty CPD Officer Hits Man Sprinting Across Shore Drive
Chicago—Police issued no fines after a man was injured by a car while running across DuSable Lake Shore Drive late Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was hit by an automobile while running across the northbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Diversey at about 11:30 p.m. Police said the 35-year-old motorist, an off-duty Chicago police officer, tried to stop but hit the man.
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
nypressnews.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) — Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. It is not clear how many people...
wgnradio.com
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Comments / 1