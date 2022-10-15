Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent
SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
KDRV
Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl
MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
Klamath Falls, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Klamath Falls. The Mazama High School football team will have a game with Klamath Union High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Bonanza High School football team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
KTVL
Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland
ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
KDRV
New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County
MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
KTVL
Restore Our Community hosts its annual Recovery Festival at Harry & David baseball field
MEDFORD — The annual Strong & Courageous Recovery Festival, which is geared toward changing the stigma of recovering from an addiction, held its ninth softball tournament at the Harry & David baseball field this weekend. The first six years were hosted by the Foundation for Recovery, then for the...
KTVL
Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to help bring refugees to Ashland
ASHLAND — Unite for Ukraine Rogue Valley hosted a benefit concert to spread awareness and raise money, which will help a total of seven Ukrainian families come to Oregon by the end of 2023. “The family members are trying to get their work permits but the process will take...
KTVL
Meet creepy crawly critters at Wildlife Images' Howl-O-Ween
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Halloween is the time of year when the creepy, crawly, and slithering creatures come out to play. Why not join them? Come in your costume and treat yourself to the Howl-O-Ween carnival at Wildlife Images. Meet and greet some of the slithery, creepy, and crawly...
KTVL
Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford
MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. “This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty’s cycles and...
KTVL
Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry respond to new fire near Butte Falls Highway
SOUTHERN OREGON — UPDATED at 4:35 P.M. Crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) are battling a quarter-acre wildfire east of Butte Falls Highway. The spokeswoman for the ODF, Natalie Weber said the fire is not near town and crews were close to completely controlling the new fire start.
KTVL
Talent Gem Emporium returns in a new building following Almeda Fire
TALENT — Through patience and timing, Talent Gem Emporium was able to find a new home right off Highway 99 in front of Sieber Road thanks to a connection with Lawrence Family. “This old building was not for rent, but the landlord considered my offer to lease it, I...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff’s deputies bulldoze illegal grow op
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff’s office said the search warrant was issued...
KDRV
Rough stock rodeo comes to Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore --- People around the rogue valley will get to enjoy experience bucking horses and bulls and even some bull riding. The 2 hour event at the Expo includes 42 animals that participants would buck along with music and battles between bulls. The Challenge of Champions Tour is...
KTVL
Woman accused of starting fire in Yreka shopping center
YREKA — During the early morning hours of Oct. 13, law enforcement in Yreka arrested a woman for reportedly setting fire to a bush near a shopping center. Patricia Conner, a woman experiencing homelessness from Yreka, had reportedly lit the bush near the Yreka Junction Shopping Center. "A citizen...
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
KTVL
Phoenix's new Thai food spot rises from the ashes of restaurant lost to fire
PHOENIX — After the Almeda fire destroyed the only Thai food restaurant in the city of Phoenix, one of the previous business's employees has ventured out to open a new restaurant. Talent resident, Rucharit "Bon" Dechyarit worked at Esaan Café which was located on South Pacific Highway before it...
Tiller residents lament the absence of tiny Oregon town’s new corporate owner
Southern Oregon’s tiny town of Tiller drew worldwide attention five years ago when people learned the news, from the BBC network to Fortune magazine, that they could buy a Shangri-La along the South Umpqua River. The asking price of $3.85 million bundled together 257 contiguous acres that included most...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River
Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
kqennewsradio.com
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
Comments / 0