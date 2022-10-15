ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KTVL

New grassfire stopped at 2 acres between Ashland and Talent

SOUTHERN OREGON — Several crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and Jackson County Fire District #5 are working on a grassfire that was reported on the 300-block of Staples lane between Ashland and Talent. The state's fire agency wrote firefighters with Jackson County Fire District #5 and...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Medford Police seeing uptick of rainbow fentanyl

MEDFORD, Ore-- While Halloween draws closer and closer, a new drug that looks "colorful & safe" is on the rise in Jackson County, rainbow fentanyl. According to Medford Police, officers have seen an uptick of the drug in recent months. Although the drug is no more powerful than its original counterpart, its color make it more alluring.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 10/14 – Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody, Quake Near Eagle Point

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting's RogueValleyMagazine.com. UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Rural Central Point Murder Last Night Have Suspect in Custody. 10-14-22 UPDATE: Next of kin has been notified. The victim...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Several fire agencies quickly put out new grassfire near Ashland

ASHLAND — Crews with the Ashland Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly put out a grassfire along the southbound lanes of I5 near milepost 15. The fire, which is near East Main and Tolman Creek Road in Ashland is estimated...
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

New phone scams on the rise in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore-- According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, officers have received recent reports of new scam calls to local residents, requesting money to resolve warrants for missing jury duty and other supposed offenses. JCSO says that one of these scam calls claimed to be a Sergeant Weaver from JCSO...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Meet creepy crawly critters at Wildlife Images' Howl-O-Ween

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Halloween is the time of year when the creepy, crawly, and slithering creatures come out to play. Why not join them? Come in your costume and treat yourself to the Howl-O-Ween carnival at Wildlife Images. Meet and greet some of the slithery, creepy, and crawly...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Bikes and Brews hosted its first run through downtown Medford

MEDFORD — Downtown Medford Association hosted the 'Heart of the Rogue Festival' and included a 'Bikes and Brews' ride during the second weekend of October to display what the Rogue Valley has to offer. "This ride was put on in memory of Marty Hammond, who owned Marty's cycles and...
MEDFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Oregon sheriff's deputies bulldoze illegal grow op

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office in southwest Oregon has released video of their work to clean up three properties after busting what they say is a huge illegal marijuana grow operation. It includes a bulldozer mowing down the illegal plants. The sheriff's office said the search warrant was issued...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rough stock rodeo comes to Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore --- People around the rogue valley will get to enjoy experience bucking horses and bulls and even some bull riding. The 2 hour event at the Expo includes 42 animals that participants would buck along with music and battles between bulls. The Challenge of Champions Tour is...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KTVL

Woman accused of starting fire in Yreka shopping center

YREKA — During the early morning hours of Oct. 13, law enforcement in Yreka arrested a woman for reportedly setting fire to a bush near a shopping center. Patricia Conner, a woman experiencing homelessness from Yreka, had reportedly lit the bush near the Yreka Junction Shopping Center. "A citizen...
YREKA, CA
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly's Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney's Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH

A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff's Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

