Monongalia County, WV

Kohl’s announces opening date for new West Virginia location

By Austin Simms
 2 days ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Westover and Morgantown area will soon have another place to shop as Kohl’s has announced that their new store in Monongalia County will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, November 4th.

The 35,000-square-foot store will offer self-returns and self-pickup for eligible online orders and Amazon Returns.

A Sephora will also be located in the building.

Kohl’s currently has seven locations in the Mountain State.

The new Kohl’s is located at 16 Colliers Crossing, Westover, WV 26501.

