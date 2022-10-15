Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Coach Gaither Story Published
First Black Athlete to Attend Covington High Inducted into Hall of Fame.
WDBJ7.com
Book about beloved Roanoke basketball coach Joe Gaither released
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The life story and impact of youth basketball coach William ‘Joe’ Gaither has been published. Coach Gaither has led some of Roanoke’s top youth basketball teams to regional and national championships—but his story is about more than basketball. His coaching career spans...
WDBJ7.com
First Black athlete to attend Covington High School inducted into Hall of Fame
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - As part of class reunions, Covington High School inducted new members to its Hall of Fame. In 1966, the high school was integrated, and four African Americans joined the class. One of them, Ronnie Halloway, became the first Black basketball and football player in the school’s...
WSLS
Martinsville falls to Magna Vista 28-16
RIDGEWAY, Va. – There were lots of eyes on the field tonight as these two teams battled it out. With a kick-start from a special appearance on the field, Magna Vista gained their momentum and didn’t let up. The game’s final score was 28-16 Magna Vista.
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
247Sports
Virginia Tech DB Nasir Peoples ejected for targeting vs. Miami Hurricanes
Virginia Tech defensive back Nasir Peoples was ejected Saturday against Miami for a targeting penalty. Peoples leaned in with his shoulder but struck the head of Miami tight end Will Mallory. The penalty occurred early in the second quarter. Peoples was ineligible for the remainder of Saturday’s contest. At...
WDBJ7.com
Go Fest celebrates success with growth in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, October 16 was the last day of Go Fest in Downtown Roanoke and officials say it was a success. The three-day free event featured live music, bike demos, a beer mile, vendors, and the famous BMX show. “It’s been really nice to see you know...
WDBJ7.com
Before sleep, Danville woman wins $200k in Virginia Lottery
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Danville woman has won $200,000 playing a Virginia Lottery game, and it happened because she wasn’t ready for sleep. About 1:30 a.m., Donna Brewer had just returned home from working the late shift at her job. She didn’t feel like going to sleep just yet, according to lottery officials, so she logged on to the Virginia Lottery’s app, finding she had won $12 in the previous evening’s Mega Millions drawing.
chathamstartribune.com
Takessa Walker: Trying to make a difference
A local business owner and real estate agent, Takessa C.S “Kiesha” Walker, is going into education to help students achieve. “I’ve always just had a passion for children… I am just trying to make a difference because of the things that have went on in our school district, trying to be an asset to our school board,” Walker said.
WDBJ7.com
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
All-inclusive playground coming to Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An all-inclusive playground is coming to Bedford County as a gift from the Rotary Club of Forest. The playground will be located behind the Forest branch of the Bedford County Public Library. The Rotary Club says the playground is part of a multi-phase project and pieces of it will be […]
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11
Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs surrounded by loved ones on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey.
WDBJ7.com
Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke-made Wombat Camper makes debut at Go Fest
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new Roanoke startup manufacturing small camper and Go Fest helped bring the company to the star city. Four years ago, a couple attended Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival to display a prototype of their camper. “And at the time we were looking for...
cardinalnews.org
PBS show set in Danville airs Saturday
Danville is the setting for a new Blue Ridge PBS show that features internationally known artists who are interviewed by the show’s creator, Brandon Lee Adams, at unique locations around the city. The show, “The Life of a Musician,” is premiering tomorrow. It will air 13 episodes, each with...
WDBJ7.com
First Quinceañera Expo takes place in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The first Quinceañera Expo took place in Roanoke Sunday, October 16th. We first brought you an exclusive preview of the Quinceañera Expo three weeks ago. Dream Dance & Fitness Studio LLC put together an expo where girls can get everything they need for their...
WDBJ7.com
Greenway mural project brings community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
WSLS
Radford City Schools superintendent addresses behavioral issues in letter
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City School leaders are hoping to turn some students’ behavioral problems into a learning experience. Superintendent Robert Graham sent a letter home to families on Wednesday, asking parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students about ways to behave in schools and the rules they should follow.
