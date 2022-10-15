Read full article on original website
Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms
PORTLAND, Ore. – President Joe Biden at a community center in Portland, Oregon, Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
KING-5
Fact-checking President Biden's comments about his son Beau's death and Iraq
President Joe Biden’s recent comments about his son Beau’s death are drawing criticism from some people online. “I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice — genuine sacrifice they all made,” Biden said on Oct. 12 during a visit to Camp Hale near Vail, Colorado.
