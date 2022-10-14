Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Search on for suspect in Bronx subway shove
Surveillance video shows the suspect lurking behind the 26-year-old victim on Saturday just before noon at the 149th Street station. CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.
NYPD officers fatally shoot man during confrontation on Manhattan street
One man is dead and another is injured after they were shot by NYPD officers in Manhattan early Sunday, authorities said.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
Nassau police: Burglary in Garden City ends with police-involved shooting
A burglary in Garden City overnight ended with a police-involved shooting, Nassau police say.
‘Getting his life together’: Family grieving man fatally shot by police
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of the 29-year-old man fatally shot by police in Inwood early Sunday is mourning his loss. “I will remember my brother for the loving man he was and how his smile brightened the room,” said Joel Capellan’s sister, Kayla Capellan. Joel Capellan was shot dead by police at 3 […]
18-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of boy, 15, at Far Rockaway subway station
A 15-year-old was shot in the chest at a Queens subway platform on Friday, according to police. The shooting took place around 3:47 p.m. at the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue train station in Far Rockaway, authorities said.
Man, 73, fatally shoots brother, 66, during dispute in their Queens home
Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old Queens man Saturday morning by his 73-year-old brother in their shared house.
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
Man, 66, fatally shot in Queens home, person of interest in custody: police
A 66-year-old man was fatally shot in a two-story Queens home on Saturday, according to police. Officers discovered the man unconscious with a gunshot wound to the torso in a home on 230th Place near 141st Avenue in Laurelton around 7:40 a.m.
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
NYC man who pinned victim in metro turnstile arrested: NYPD
The NYPD has arrested a 61-year-old man for pinning a victim in a subway turnstile in Queens and robbing her of her metro card. He is facing larceny charges.
Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train
New York, NY- A 15-year old boy was shot and killed during a fight between two groups of teens on a New York City subway train in Queens Friday afternoon. Now the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to also be a teenager. Police are investigating possible gang related activity that led up to the shooting. According to police at about 3:43 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on the southbound A train near the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway. How’s the train enter the platform, to New York Transit cops responded The post 15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say
FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
Teen fatally shot on Queens subway train: NYPD
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens Friday, police said. The shooting happened on a southbound A train en route to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Two groups of people got […]
