New York, NY- A 15-year old boy was shot and killed during a fight between two groups of teens on a New York City subway train in Queens Friday afternoon. Now the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to also be a teenager. Police are investigating possible gang related activity that led up to the shooting. According to police at about 3:43 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on the southbound A train near the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway. How’s the train enter the platform, to New York Transit cops responded The post 15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO