Search on for suspect in Bronx subway shove

Surveillance video shows the suspect lurking behind the 26-year-old victim on Saturday just before noon at the 149th Street station. CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 teens, man nabbed in connection to fatal Bronx shooting: NYPD

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager is the latest suspect charged with a fatal shooting in the Bronx earlier this year, according to police. Officers found Jayshua Nivar, 20, unconscious, unresponsive and with two gunshot wounds to the head and one to the hip near East 187th Street and Crotona Avenue after they were […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

PIX11

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A boy was fatally shot while aboard a subway train in Queens Friday, according to the NYPD. Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, who got on the train not long after school. Two groups got into a verbal argument on a southbound A train heading toward the Far […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Four teens shot in Freeport, Nassau police say

FREEPORT, NY (PIX11) — Three teenage boys and a 16-year-old girl were shot in Freeport late on Saturday, police said. A large house party on Babylon Turnpike was dispersing around 11:55 p.m., officials said. Someone in a vehicle traveling southbound on Babylon Turnpike near Independence Avenue opened fire, hitting four teens. The three boys are […]
FREEPORT, NY
PIX11

