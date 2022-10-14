Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chilling details emerge about mom ‘who drowned three children under 7’ as dad shares heartbreaking message
CHILLING new details have emerged in the case of a mom accused of drowning her three children on a New York City beach. Erin Merdy, 30, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, seven, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, four, and three month old Oliver Bondarev.
After Two Escapes From Police Custody, Ted Bundy Was Finally Found in Florida — How Was He Caught?
By the time Ted Bundy reached Florida in January 1978, he had already killed at least 13 women and attacked two in four different states. One of America's most infamous serial killers would go on to take the lives of three more women as well as brutally attacking two others, before finally being arrested in February 1978. Prior to his capture, Bundy escaped police custody twice before making his way to Florida. How was Ted Bundy caught?
How Jeffrey Dahmer’s Polaroids gave him away after cops believed his explanation for hideous smell in his home
POLICE initially believed Jeffrey Dahmer’s explanation for the hideous smell in his house – before his Polaroid collection gave him away. Officer Rolf Mueller and his partner Robert Rauth went to his home after they had been flagged down by of one of killer’s victim Tracey Edwards, who was still in handcuffs.
At-large suspect chokes, tries to rape woman near UN; latest attack in months-long spree
Police have linked a Manhattan sex assault suspect from March to an attack on a woman on the FDR Drive service road last week, police said Monday.
Man killed, another injured in Queens double shooting
Police are investigating a double shooting early Monday in Queens that left one man dead and another wounded, authorities said.
Texas families of accused serial killer's victims give impact statements: 'What a vile coward you are'
Family members of the victims of Billy Chemirmir, who has been convicted of murdering two women and charged in the deaths of 20 others, gave impact statements this week.
