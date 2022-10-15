ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Hedingham comes together to mourn, celebrate lives lost in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community in east Raleigh felt the focus of national attention Friday after it was the site of the latest mass shooting. Five people were killed and two injured in a rampage that started in the neighborhood along the Neuse River and ended miles away and hours later with the capture of a 15-year-old suspect.
WRAL

Work family rallies to support woman wounded in Raleigh mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh is fighting for her life at WakeMed Hospital. A friend told WRAL News that Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was visiting a friend in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson says the shooting began in...
WRAL News

Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
FOX8 News

Raleigh mass shooting sparks mental health discussion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Often when we see a horrific act like the mass shooting in Raleigh on Thursday, the question of mental health comes up. We’re diving into the mental health of those who see and hear about these shootings too often. Dr. Andrew Farah, a psychiatrist at Novant Health, is seeing more and […]
WRAL

East Raleigh Hedingham neighborhood holds vigil for victims of shooting

The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a shooting in the neighborhood. The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a shooting in the neighborhood. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
