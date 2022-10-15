Read full article on original website
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community in east Raleigh felt the focus of national attention Friday after it was the site of the latest mass shooting. Five people were killed and two injured in a rampage that started in the neighborhood along the Neuse River and ended miles away and hours later with the capture of a 15-year-old suspect.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Hedingham community came together Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember those killed in a mass shooting in the neighborhood. About 200 community members gathered at the Willow Oak clubhouse. The event, planned weeks ago, was supposed to be a fall celebration, but instead it turned into a vigil.
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh is fighting for her life at WakeMed Hospital. A friend told WRAL News that Marcille "Lynn" Gardner was visiting a friend in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson says the shooting began in...
RALEIGH, N.C. — A community is coping after learning the shooter who took five lives there is a teenager. “My first thought when I found out he went to my son's school is that it could’ve taken place at the school," said neighbor Rahnisha Finnell. "So that was very traumatizing.”
James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.
When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the deadly shooting in Hedingham, he did what he's done for tragedies all across the country: Packed his materials in his truck and came to Raleigh to paint a piece of hope for the community. When Dallas artist Roberto Marquez heard about the...
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Often when we see a horrific act like the mass shooting in Raleigh on Thursday, the question of mental health comes up. We’re diving into the mental health of those who see and hear about these shootings too often. Dr. Andrew Farah, a psychiatrist at Novant Health, is seeing more and […]
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
Five people were killed in a Thursday shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Here's what we know so far about the victims, including an off-duty police officer.
The person who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff...
