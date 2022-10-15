Read full article on original website
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
• Accepted the resignation of a part-time police officer, effective Oct. 31, and part-time secretary Debbie Paules. • Announced that the Walnutport Canal Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. • Trick-or-treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. • The sixth annual Tree Lighting Adopt...
Times News
Saints Peter and Paul Parish
Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 260 N. 3rd St, Lehighton, announces the following schedule:. The Mass on Saturday, Oct. 15 will take place at 6:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., to accommodate the borough Halloween Parade. Mass. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at...
Times News
West End news for Oct. 14, 2022
McMichaels UMC is holding a soup and bake sale from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A large variety of soups and baked goods are available. Beverages and hot dogs are also on sale. Beef dinner. St. Peter’s UMC, Saylorsburg, is hosting a roast beef dinner, which will be...
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 14, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine Street, Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Lehighton news
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mahoning, 826 Mahoning Dr. W., Lehighton, will hold a healing worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Fellowship Hall. Grief support will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday. Dinner and discussion will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.
Times News
Carbon Chamber announces annual award winners
The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation will honor businesses and business professionals in Carbon County for their dedication and service to our community on Nov. 18 at the annual dinner at Blue Mountain Resort. The Old Las Vegas themed gala will focus on the great things happening in Carbon...
Tim Tebow Foundation set to build $105M ministry camp in northeastern Pa.
BEAR CREEK TWP. — The foundation run by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is promising to bring “God’s kingdom” to the wilderness of Bear Creek Twp. in the form of a 110-acre Christian ministry camp accessible to all. Construction is slated to begin soon on the...
skippackfire.com
Public Outreach by Skippack Fire Company
The last couple of weeks have been very busy for Skippack Fire Company. In addition to responding to calls for fire and rescue services we have been participating in many fire prevention activities at local schools and daycares. Although we were sad to cancel our own open house, our members attended numerous open houses across our area where we spoke to attendees about fire safety and our equipment. On Saturday we started our day at the grand opening of the new firehouse in Upper Providence, where we attended the opening ceremony and stood by to respond to local calls during the ceremony. In the evening we did another standby at the "Big Bad Bonfire" at Spring Mountain with our new ATV. As this busy outreach season draws to a close we want to thank our members for their extra efforts and to thank you for the support we receive from our community.
Times News
No. Lehigh parent asks for additional training for teachers
A parent of an elementary student with autism has asked Northern Lehigh School District to consider additional training for teachers so they can better deal with children with mental health diagnoses. Marwa Schoch, a behavioral health consultant, with a master’s degree in psychology, as well as certifications in early childhood...
Times News
Schuylkill agrees to 911 contract
Schuylkill County commissioners took steps at a public meeting Wednesday to keep people safer. On behalf of 911 center, commissioners agreed to an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for the award of $137,695 of statewide funding to be used toward ESInet maintenance and NG911 GIS readiness projects. The...
Car show, Trunk or Treat will be part of LCCC’s 33rd annual craft festival
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The HiLites Motor Club will hold a car cruise and Trunk or Treat event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Luzerne County Community College’s campus in Nanticoke. The car cruise will be held in conjunction with the...
Spooky fun at Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Working at the Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, Blaine Dart is often the only employee in the building, but he says he's never really alone. "The most common thing I oftentimes feel is just like I'm being watched. There's been two or three occurrences where I've had to get out of here because I've been a little too freaked out."
Times News
Send your election letters
Election Day is Nov. 8 and the Times News will accept election-related letters through Nov 1. Letters will be published in our daily and Saturday opinion pages. We invite you to write in and tell us why you are supporting a candidate. Be respectful, kind and courteous. Focus on the candidate as an official, not on their personal life.
16 To The Rescue: Susie
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — The floppy-eared hugger we are meeting this week is Susie. She is a hound mix and was found living on the streets a few months ago and has been at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg ever since. Susie is probably only 2 or 3 years old but has a sickness that will likely shorten her life span. So, rescue workers at ARC are determined to find her the most special home.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
Times News
Carbon workshop emphasizes nature, economic balance
A Carbon County official who aims to help find the balance between land preservation and economic development is urging municipalities to attend a presentation that will provide more insight into what towns can do for their futures. On Thursday, Dennis DeMara, chairman of the Carbon Nature and Commerce Committee, addressed...
Times News
Prison board quizzed about missing items
The Monroe County Prison Board took 15 minutes out of its monthly meeting to allow Office Don Kubik, Teamsters union shop steward, to speak. Kubik attended the prison board meeting to speak about conditions for officers. He has been speaking at the Monroe County Commissioners’ meetings but was told the...
Times News
Marian announces 2022 Hall of Fame class
Eleven former Marian Colts and Fillies will be inducted into the Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame at a dinner program to be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Capriotti’s banquet hall, Tresckow. The school’s HOF was started in 2004 in the 50th anniversary year of Marian. Its...
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board moves forward with Act 34 Hearing
The Northampton School Board met Monday, October 10 to discuss updated policies on meetings and record retention, as well as moving forward with the Act 34 Hearing. The board unanimously approved a revised list of professional and support staff transfers for this school year, the resignation of Eric Schoeneberger from the position of maintenance, the resignation of Lindsey Strunk from the position of cafeteria monitor, the resignation of Maggy Alexander-Michel from the position of curriculum secretary, the resignation of Robin Zamadics from the position of special education counselor, three unpaid leave of absences, the revised master district volunteer list for this school year, and the additions and deletions to the substitute listing for the current school year.
