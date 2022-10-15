Read full article on original website
17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks
Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Food Stamps are increasing; More money each month if you have Food Stamps
(WTRF) If you have food stamps, you will get more money each month. CNN reports that The U.S. Department of Agriculture is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5% because of inflation. That would be a monthly increase of $104 for a family of four. The increase...
KATV
Biden-Harris administration to send over $700M to Arkansas to improve infrastructure
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday they have released $771.3 million to Arkansas. The money will provide the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 with 12 formula programs that support the investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.
Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?
Whether or not your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card has an expiration date depends on your state. According to the U.S. Department of...
Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
US News and World Report
U.S. Postal Service Wants to Hike Stamp Prices to 63 Cents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan....
Inflation amid surging home heating oil costs may force Americans to make sacrifices in winter: nonprofit CEO
Mainers, facing skyrocketing home heating costs alongside general inflation surges, are worried they won't be able to afford to keep their houses warm through the winter, the head of a nonprofit that helps those in financial need told Fox News. "We always hear from our struggling neighbors, friends and family...
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the "Sunshine Protection Act", which was...
State to disperse $1.4 billion in utility relief funds by year’s end
The state of California will make $1.4 billion available by the end of the year for residents who have struggled to pay their utility bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office said Tuesday. The state plans to disperse some $1.2 billion to residential electric utilities and $200...
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest
Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
California's inflation relief checks hit bank accounts Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — Millions of Californians will start seeing money hit their bank accounts this week as the Middle Class Tax Refunds start going out. Some families could see up to $1,050. However, this is not a gas rebate, like the governor originally wanted. It actually goes to certain taxpayers.
More food stamps: Ohio, West Virginia residents may have money waiting for them in pandemic-EBT funds
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program (food stamps), also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S....
Import prices fall as fuel prices reverse gear
Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices. By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%,...
Here's when California's gas rebate checks are arriving
About 23 million California residents are likely to receive an "inflation relief" check within days, part of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to offer financial assistance to many working families walloped by high gasoline prices. The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that also suspended the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and provided additional aid to help people with rent and utility bills, the governor said earlier this year. California isn't alone in developing stimulus checks and rebates for residents to help them cope with inflation, with at least 20 other states also offering financial aid to their citizens....
For millions of families, electricity disconnects are a matter of life and death
One in six U.S. families currently has overdue utility bills. When people are unable to pay, many electric and gas utilities have the option to disconnect their services. That means more than 20 million families are at risk of losing vital power for their homes. When people don’t have access to electricity, they cannot turn on lifesaving medical devices, refrigerators and air conditioners or furnaces. Access to these appliances isn’t a luxury but a necessity. Yet, there’s no federal law guaranteeing the right to essential electricity needs and disconnect policies vary across states. While utility companies can recover their costs from unpaid bills and continue to make a profit, families are left, literally, in the dark as their bills pile up. Congress must enact federal legislation banning disconnects, giving people the chance to stay safe while catching up.
KSBW.com
Why gas prices are shooting up in California and not in other states
While gas prices across the US have been flat in recent weeks, the cost at the pump in California shot up over the last two weeks, reaching a statewide average of $6.42 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. That's almost twice the national average. Video Player: Gov. Newsom considers...
Puerto Rico to investigate power bill complaints after hurricane outage
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau announced Thursday that it will investigate how a private company has handled complaints about electric bills after Hurricane Fiona knocked power out to the entire island. The announcement comes as a growing number of customers in the U.S. territory...
Lyft hikes service fee for rides as insurance costs rise
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) is increasing the service fee its U.S. riders pay directly to the company to cover higher insurance costs, the ride-hailing firm said. The increase averages less than 50 cents per trip nationally, a Lyft spokesperson said. The company pays for drivers' insurance when they are working on its platform.
