17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
Biden-Harris administration to send over $700M to Arkansas to improve infrastructure

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The United States Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday they have released $771.3 million to Arkansas. The money will provide the state in the Fiscal Year 2023 with 12 formula programs that support the investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.
Do SNAP EBT Cards Expire?

Whether or not your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card has an expiration date depends on your state. According to the U.S. Department of...
U.S. Postal Service Wants to Hike Stamp Prices to 63 Cents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said Friday it wants to raise the price of first-class Forever mail stamps from 60 to 63 cents to account for inflationary costs. USPS filed notice of the proposed hike with the Postal Regulatory Commission and wants the increase to take effect Jan....
Inflation has hit these California cities the hardest

Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets. On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4%, and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%. A new study from WalletHub shows which cities...
Import prices fall as fuel prices reverse gear

Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices. By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%,...
Here's when California's gas rebate checks are arriving

About 23 million California residents are likely to receive an "inflation relief" check within days, part of Governor Gavin Newsom's plan to offer financial assistance to many working families walloped by high gasoline prices. The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that also suspended the state's sales tax on diesel fuel and provided additional aid to help people with rent and utility bills, the governor said earlier this year. California isn't alone in developing stimulus checks and rebates for residents to help them cope with inflation, with at least 20 other states also offering financial aid to their citizens....
For millions of families, electricity disconnects are a matter of life and death

One in six U.S. families currently has overdue utility bills. When people are unable to pay, many electric and gas utilities have the option to disconnect their services. That means more than 20 million families are at risk of losing vital power for their homes. When people don’t have access to electricity, they cannot turn on lifesaving medical devices, refrigerators and air conditioners or furnaces. Access to these appliances isn’t a luxury but a necessity. Yet, there’s no federal law guaranteeing the right to essential electricity needs and disconnect policies vary across states. While utility companies can recover their costs from unpaid bills and continue to make a profit, families are left, literally, in the dark as their bills pile up. Congress must enact federal legislation banning disconnects, giving people the chance to stay safe while catching up.
Lyft hikes service fee for rides as insurance costs rise

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) is increasing the service fee its U.S. riders pay directly to the company to cover higher insurance costs, the ride-hailing firm said. The increase averages less than 50 cents per trip nationally, a Lyft spokesperson said. The company pays for drivers' insurance when they are working on its platform.
