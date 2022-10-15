In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. JoDee Kenney sits down with Rochester City Council President Miguel Melendez to talk about the history of the Hispanic community in Rochester, and how the city continues to be a place that takes in newcomers to the United States. Melendez discusses his own experience in the city’s Hispanic community as a neighborhood advocate and as chief community engagement officer at the Ibero-American Action League — and how those experiences have shaped him as City Council President. Melendez also speaks on his role in the creation of the International Plaza in Rochester, a Latin-themed marketplace and event space meant to serve as a place to bring the community together to share in Latino Culture. He also discusses the importance of meeting the needs of the Hispanic community beyond New York, talking about his involvement with relief efforts for Puerto Ricans who are dealing with the devastation from hurricanes this season.

