Rochester, NY

Gail Appleton
2d ago

Well maybe if they hadn't laid off 60,000 people they would HAVE film workers.

13 WHAM

RPD celebrates new wave of future officers

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department hosted a ceremony to celebrate the graduation of eight students in the department's Workforce Development Program on Sunday. The recruits are now off to begin at the police academy, which is the next step in their journey to patrolling the streets of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory

Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights

In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Proposed map for cannabis lounges, dispensaries in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester. Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.  “We’re going to treat those two business […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at Fashion Week Rochester 2022

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Fashion is more than just the runway. It's about expression, like the kind seen at RIT's week-long design challenge. As Fashion Week continues at the Dome Arena, Spectrum News 1 reporter Wendy Wright was at the Restore the Energy runway show. Friday's show, which will highlight...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exploring the history of the Hispanic community in Rochester

In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. JoDee Kenney sits down with Rochester City Council President Miguel Melendez to talk about the history of the Hispanic community in Rochester, and how the city continues to be a place that takes in newcomers to the United States. Melendez discusses his own experience in the city’s Hispanic community as a neighborhood advocate and as chief community engagement officer at the Ibero-American Action League — and how those experiences have shaped him as City Council President. Melendez also speaks on his role in the creation of the International Plaza in Rochester, a Latin-themed marketplace and event space meant to serve as a place to bring the community together to share in Latino Culture. He also discusses the importance of meeting the needs of the Hispanic community beyond New York, talking about his involvement with relief efforts for Puerto Ricans who are dealing with the devastation from hurricanes this season.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

New Yorkers brace for higher winter heating costs

Energy costs, both electricity and natural gas are expected to rise this winter. But local utilities and organizations say there is help available, particularly for people with lower incomes. Just how much your utility bill might rise this winter is due to a number of factors, but recent comments by...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Fright-Rags in Rochester makes t-shirts for ‘Halloween Ends’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Halloween Ends,” the long-awaited next installment of the iconic film franchise with Jamie Lee-Curtis, is out now. And, as usual, there’s a Rochester connection. One local T-Shirt company, Fright-Rags is the only licensed apparel maker for the project. They’re currently headquartered in the old morgue in Rochester, telling thousands of t-shirts […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 17, 2022

First hour: Discussing the state of the local restaurant and bar industry. In April, more than 20 local restaurants and food establishments closed or announced their impending closure. That was according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Since the spring, the number has grown. The owners of Nox Cocktail and Lounge in the Village Gate announced earlier this month that their establishment would close on October 28. Restaurant and bar owners throughout the area say staffing shortages, rising costs, and lingering effects from the pandemic have made it difficult to do business. This hour, we discuss the state of the local industry with our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

A quick Mrs. Claus update

I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience

Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

What to do if your homebuying plan got scrapped this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ NerdWallet) – Millennials are in peak nesting mode. We want the outdoor space many apartments lack, or the room to grow that a starter house doesn’t offer. There’s just a not-so-small problem. (Gestures broadly at everything.) The median existing home sales price of U.S. homes was $389,500 in August, according to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Henrietta, NY

Henrietta is a town in Monroe County and a suburb of the city of Rochester. It’s bordered by the Genesee River in the west, Brighton in the north, Pittsford and Medon in the east, and Rush in the south. The town is situated on the southern side of Rochester...
HENRIETTA, NY

