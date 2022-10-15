Read full article on original website
Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
Nardelli's in Farmington
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
Police departments statewide ready to support fellow officers during tragedies
(WFSB) - When tragedy hits home for police in Connecticut, the police community statewide comes together to help each other heal. Since the shooting deaths in Bristol, other police departments have been stepping up. For a long time, there’s been a thought police officers are immune to grief and other...
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Processions pay tribute to fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) – Police from around the state and members of the public are paying tribute to fallen Bristol police officers Friday. A procession is underway for Officer Alex Hamzy. He is being escorted from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.
FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!
Vigil for fallen Bristol officers held Friday night
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers. Tonight, Officer Alex Hamzy was driven by his post where he worked since 2014. Unfortunately, this time a sea of broken hearts, candles, and grief welcomed him. “It’s really sad. Horrible. Really...
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
BODY CAM VIDEO: Office of the Inspector General releases video from Bristol Officer Iurato
Tunnel to Towers to pay off mortgage on home of fallen Connecticut Sergeant
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin Demonte was shot and killed on October 12 in what state police called a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to an address. This evening, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it will immediately take on the mortgage held on the home...
ECSU provides app for community safety
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Eastern Connecticut State has a new way to keep the community safe, and it starts with a tap on an app. “The user’s going to determine what we get alerted to, how we get alerted to it, and how often,” said Stephen Tavares, ECSU Police Chief.
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
12-year-old girl reported missing in Newington
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing girl who disappeared at some point during the night. Maekaeli Barnes, 12, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.
10-year-old boy attacked by bear in Morris, bear euthanized
MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a bear attacked a 10-year-old in Morris on Sunday. A DEEP spokesperson said the boy was attacked by a black bear around 11:00 a.m. The boy was taken to Charloette Hungerford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. DEEP said the bear was a male and...
I-95 North in Old Lyme closed due to crash
OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident. DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71. State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known. LifeStar responded to the scene,...
Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
