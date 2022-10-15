ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eyewitness News

Police agencies step up to help Bristol police as department grieves

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Law enforcement agencies from around Connecticut stepped up to help the Bristol Police Department in the wake of last week’s deadly ambush on officers. Connecticut State Police cruisers became a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as troopers went in to give some Bristol officers a break.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Nardelli's in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Monday morning

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Old middle school building fire in Hamden under investigation

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at an old building in Hamden remained under investigation on Monday morning. The Hamden Fire Department said it responded on Sunday night to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the old Middle School building at 550 Newhall St. Firefighters arrived around...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Processions pay tribute to fallen Bristol officers

(WFSB) – Police from around the state and members of the public are paying tribute to fallen Bristol police officers Friday. A procession is underway for Officer Alex Hamzy. He is being escorted from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!

BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil for fallen Bristol officers held Friday night

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for two fallen Bristol police officers. Tonight, Officer Alex Hamzy was driven by his post where he worked since 2014. Unfortunately, this time a sea of broken hearts, candles, and grief welcomed him. “It’s really sad. Horrible. Really...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

ECSU provides app for community safety

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Eastern Connecticut State has a new way to keep the community safe, and it starts with a tap on an app. “The user’s going to determine what we get alerted to, how we get alerted to it, and how often,” said Stephen Tavares, ECSU Police Chief.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
NORTHFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a missing girl who disappeared at some point during the night. Maekaeli Barnes, 12, was reported missing on Sunday, Oct. 16. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

10-year-old boy attacked by bear in Morris, bear euthanized

MORRIS, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a bear attacked a 10-year-old in Morris on Sunday. A DEEP spokesperson said the boy was attacked by a black bear around 11:00 a.m. The boy was taken to Charloette Hungerford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. DEEP said the bear was a male and...
MORRIS, CT
Eyewitness News

I-95 North in Old Lyme closed due to crash

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - I-95 North in Old Lyme is currently shut down due to a rollover car accident. DOT officials say the accident happened between Exits 70 and 71. State police reported injuries, but the extent of those injuries are not yet known. LifeStar responded to the scene,...
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
NEW HAVEN, CT

