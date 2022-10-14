Mike Leach didn’t like how his team prepared this week, and played Saturday in a loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs gave up 478 yards to Kentucky in a 27-17 loss in Lexington. The Bulldogs were just 3-for-11 on third down, and had 13 penalties for 109 yards. Chris Rodriguez churned out 196 yards for Kentucky and 2 second-half touchdowns as Mississippi State saw its momentum of the last couple of weeks come to a screeching halt.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO