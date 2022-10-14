Read full article on original website
Rapid Reaction: Kentucky back in business with strong win over No. 16 Mississippi State
Kentucky football is back in business. The Wildcats have been going in the wrong direction after starting the season 4-0. The Wildcats were humbled by Ole Miss and South Carolina after beating No. 12 Florida earlier in the season. But that’s not fair, is it? After all, Kentucky was without...
Kentucky OL gives Oscar-worthy performance to draw penalty against Mississippi State
Tashawn Manning gave an Oscar-worthy performance late in Kentucky’s win over Mississippi State as the offensive lineman collapsed like a bag of potatoes to draw a penalty as the Cats closed out the win. Manning’s collapse drew sarcastic commentary from Jordan Rodgers on the SEC Network: “Young children at...
Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State
Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
Mike Leach laments Mississippi State didn't handle success well: 'We got fat, dumb and happy'
Mike Leach didn’t like how his team prepared this week, and played Saturday in a loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs gave up 478 yards to Kentucky in a 27-17 loss in Lexington. The Bulldogs were just 3-for-11 on third down, and had 13 penalties for 109 yards. Chris Rodriguez churned out 196 yards for Kentucky and 2 second-half touchdowns as Mississippi State saw its momentum of the last couple of weeks come to a screeching halt.
