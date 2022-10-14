ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Stoops reveals who got the game ball after Kentucky's win over Mississippi State

Kentucky snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State at Kroger Field. The Wildcats scored 24 second-half points to secure the win. With starting quarterback Will Levis still a laboring from his foot injury, the game was put in the hands of running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and an offensive line that has taken some criticism this season.
Mike Leach laments Mississippi State didn't handle success well: 'We got fat, dumb and happy'

Mike Leach didn’t like how his team prepared this week, and played Saturday in a loss to Kentucky. The Bulldogs gave up 478 yards to Kentucky in a 27-17 loss in Lexington. The Bulldogs were just 3-for-11 on third down, and had 13 penalties for 109 yards. Chris Rodriguez churned out 196 yards for Kentucky and 2 second-half touchdowns as Mississippi State saw its momentum of the last couple of weeks come to a screeching halt.
