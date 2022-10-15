Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
dexerto.com
TSM tease Apex Legends fans with epic Legend skins ahead of Season 15
Esports organization TSM FTX took to Twitter to tease fans with mock-up skins for Apex Legends ahead of Season 15 ever-approaching launch. Apex Legends fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks, as ALGS’ preseason qualifiers are in full swing and Season 15 is on the horizon.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 Competitive rank bug, explained
Since the beginning of Overwatch 2, fans have felt there was something wrong with the Competitive Play system. From players being placed in strange ranks, nowhere near where they were ranked in the original Overwatch, to the ranking system not letting players ascend the ladder, Competitive Play is off to a rocky start.
Overwatch 2 daily player count is "nearly triple" the original's peak
Overwatch 1 reached 25 million players in eight months - Overwatch 2 did it in 10 days
dexerto.com
Apex Legends coach PVPX demonstrates perfect Pharah counter in Overwatch 2 with Junkrat
Apex Legends master PVPX was one of the most talented Junkrat players in the world back in the original Overwatch and now he’s taking on OW2 and showing people how to perfectly shut down Pharah. The Overwatch 2 launch has drawn a lot of former players back into the...
ComicBook
League of Legends Reveals K'Sante's Abilities and Gameplay Trailer
Following several different teases and trailers, League of Legends developer Riot Games has finally revealed the full set of abilities and gameplay trailer for the upcoming champion K'Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. Essentially, K'Sante's kit appears to revolve around whether his weapons -- his ntofos -- are in a defensive or aggressive mode while providing him wish the ability to knock enemies back, dash, and shield depending on what ability he has used.
Overwatch 2 update fixes Competitive rank bug, gives players boost to compensate
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has released an update for the game that fixed a bug with its ranked Competitive mode, and has gives players affected by the issue a boost.
Polygon
Bayonetta voice actor urges fans to boycott third game over ‘insulting’ pay rate
Original Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor said that developer PlatinumGames’ “insulting” pay rate kept her from voicing the character in Bayonetta 3. Taylor published a series of videos via Twitter on Saturday, in which she detailed her reasons for turning down the role, claiming that PlatinumGames gave her a final offer of $4,000 to voice the iconic role.
Polygon
Discord’s Nitro Basic launches everywhere, along with in-app games
Discord on Monday announced a suite of new features, which will let users of the social media app host activities like watching a YouTube stream together, or host a social game like poker in the client itself. There’s also an app directory coming to the client to make installing useful applications to your server easier, a new lower Nitro tier, and a few other interesting additions.
NME
‘Overwatch 2’ hits 25million players in 10 days
Overwatch 2 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches, but it seemingly hasn’t kept people away – as the game saw 25million players in its first 10 days from release. That figure comes from a Blizzard press release, in which the company noted that Overwatch 2 had “nearly tripled” the daily player peak for the original Overwatch. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra hailed the game’s launch as an “important moment” for Blizzard, adding:
NME
Valve registers ‘Neon Prime’ as game software trademark
Valve has registered a new trademark for us with video game software, in the form of Neon Prime. Two records have been listed on the United States Patent and Trademark Office for Neon Prime, filed by Valve in September. The “goods and services” section of one of these Neon Prime records shows that it can be used in “computer game software, electronic game software, video game software, computer game programs downloadable via the internet.”
IGN
Overwatch 2 Developers Reveal Post Launch Updates Including Changes to the Gameplay, Maps, and More
As we all know, the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard's brainchild had a rocky start to say the least. It was met with a slew of issues where players couldn't get into the game or couldn't access their transferred over content, or in some cases their PC shut off. Moreover, Overwatch 2 was a victim to several DDoS attacks. Due to the trouble that was caused to their playerbase, Activision Blizzard provided free in-game goodies and apologised for launch day problems.
dotesports.com
Apparent bug could have affected outcome of GAM Esports versus Top Esports at Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. While the teams from group C are moving on to the League of Legends World Champion...
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
dotesports.com
708 accounts banned and counting: A bizarre League streamer is proving Riot’s ban system is flawed
It’s no secret League of Legends can get heated once players invest enough time and effort, and eventually realize it’s not paying back. So, that’s why the League community is one of the most toxic communities you’ll encounter in the video game industry. To reduce the toxic behavior to a minimum and cleanse the game of inters, griefers, and trolls, Riot Games instated an automated ban system that recognizes hurtful behavior and automatically bans toxic players. But there’s one League player that proceeds to run it down mid every game as he attempts to provoke Riot into permabanning his IP address.
Polygon
The GameCube was the hottest fashion accessory of its time
It is October 2002 and you’re at Hollywood’s hottest party. To the left you see Paris Hilton, clad in an aqua-and-lime-swirled halter dress that would make a 2022 Depop-er swoon. To your right is Christina Aguilera, whose newsboy cap perches on her head as her cargo gauchos swing gingerly on her hips. At any other event, these divas would have all eyes on them, but here they are just specks amongst the rest of Hollywood’s early 2000s glitterati — Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Silverstone, the cast of Scrubs — all of whom carry the season’s hottest accessory:
