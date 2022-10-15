As we all know, the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard's brainchild had a rocky start to say the least. It was met with a slew of issues where players couldn't get into the game or couldn't access their transferred over content, or in some cases their PC shut off. Moreover, Overwatch 2 was a victim to several DDoS attacks. Due to the trouble that was caused to their playerbase, Activision Blizzard provided free in-game goodies and apologised for launch day problems.

