Mauna Loa - World's Most Active Volcano Eruption Imminent After Over 65 Earthquakes, Officials Recommend Packing Bags

Strong shaking felt in Hawaii after magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles islands
An earthquake near Mauna Loa happened around 9 a.m. Friday
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
What you need to know about recent Mauna Loa unrest
HVO will continue to closely monitor Mauna Loa for any changes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fair weather with light winds, but another front is approaching
Fair and generally dry conditions will start the work week. Winds will weaken Monday and Tuesday, which means you can expect afternoon clouds over leeward and interior sections. However, the airmass over the islands remains rather dry, so any pop-up showers will be light. The exception will be Hawaii Island, where an area of increased moisture could move in Tuesday afternoon.
Avian malaria causing Maui birds to drop dramatically
Avian malaria has caused forest birds to drop dramatically over the past few decades.
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
KITV.com
Don't drink the water at Pearl Harbor-Hickam, boil water advisory in effect
OAHU (KITV)- Thousands of Oahu residents are still wondering when they will get their water back following yesterday's series of water line breaks around Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Top military personnel say they expect to come out with a plan Sunday for schools and public places. They military are still trying to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
Comic book film "Lumpia with a Vengeance" celebrates Filipino superhero. 'She left her mark': Dozens gather to remember woman brutally murdered by estranged husband. Teresita Canilao worked for many years at the Philippine Consulate in Honolulu and the Filipino community she served bid her aloha. Attorney charged in public corruption...
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water Supply
Honolulu International AirportDaniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hundreds of Honolulu Hawaiian service members, their families, and residents living on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), the Army’s Aliamanu Military Reservation, and Red Hill Housing have reported illnesses and petroleum odors emanating from their faucet water, forcing them to file 186 lawsuits, and counting, against the United States of America under the Federal Tort Claims Act concerning Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (Red Hill)’s contamination of Southern O’ahu Basal Aquifer fresh groundwater. The lawsuits describes the U.S. government’s negligence and failure to honor public safety commitments and to alert the public of two separate jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking, cooking, and showering water for 100,000 O’ahu island Red Hill military and local families, as well as 400,000 Honolulu residents. Children and adults continue to be exposed to cancer-causing toxic chemical substances, including but not limited, to benzene and Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) leaving residents vulnerable to risk of serious injury from May 6, 2021, November 20, 2021 to date.
Repairs to JBPHH water main break could take more than a week
Water usage remains restricted at the JBPHH, affecting thousands in the area.
bigislandnow.com
New water service installation to impact traffic on part Highway 130 in Puna
Motorists driving this week on a part of Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) in Puna should expect delays. County crews will be working on a portion of the roadway from Paradise Drive to Orchid Land Drive in Pāhoa from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21 to install new water service. Police and message boards will be stationed on the roadway to inform motorists.
wanderingwheatleys.com
Hiking the Waihe’e Ridge Trail in Maui
The Waihe’e Ridge Trail is an excellent 2.5-mile hike located in North Maui with an elevation of 1,563 feet. Even though the Waihe’e Ridge Trail trail is not long, its difficulty is moderate as it is steep, but the views are incredibly rewarding. The Waihe’e Valley has views...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses. “We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”
KITV.com
Hawaii Department of Health cites, fines developers $14,000 for several violations at Kailua construction site
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Arizona-based Arcus Secured Loan Fund III LLC received a Notice of Violation Order (NOVO), including a $14,000 penalty, from the Hawaii Department of Health, for failing to obtain a water pollution control permit and discharging storm water runoff from an unpermitted construction site. The site, located at...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
