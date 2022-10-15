Mauna Loa - World's Most Active Volcano Eruption Imminent After Over 65 Earthquakes, Officials Recommend Packing Bags

Honolulu International AirportDaniel K. Inouye International Airport. Hundreds of Honolulu Hawaiian service members, their families, and residents living on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), the Army’s Aliamanu Military Reservation, and Red Hill Housing have reported illnesses and petroleum odors emanating from their faucet water, forcing them to file 186 lawsuits, and counting, against the United States of America under the Federal Tort Claims Act concerning Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (Red Hill)’s contamination of Southern O’ahu Basal Aquifer fresh groundwater. The lawsuits describes the U.S. government’s negligence and failure to honor public safety commitments and to alert the public of two separate jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking, cooking, and showering water for 100,000 O’ahu island Red Hill military and local families, as well as 400,000 Honolulu residents. Children and adults continue to be exposed to cancer-causing toxic chemical substances, including but not limited, to benzene and Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) leaving residents vulnerable to risk of serious injury from May 6, 2021, November 20, 2021 to date.

