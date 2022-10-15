Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
7 Bridges Marathon Brings Competitors to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hundreds of competitors met at the brink of dawn to push themselves to the limit. The 7 Bridges Marathon started and finished at Coolidge Park with a full length marathon course that used the Walnut and Market Street Bridges along with portions of the Tennessee Riverwalk and South Chickamauga Greenway.
WDEF
Apartment fire under control in minutes
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin. CFD responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court.
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
WDEF
House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
mymix1041.com
Mission Sunday Classic Cars and Fundraising Auction
We were joined by Pastor Edwin Lipsey with South Cleveland Church Of God to talk about their upcoming sale and auction to raise money for missions. Mission Sunday will take place this Sunday, October 16 from 12:00 – 4:00. There will be Classic cars there on display. Location: 1846...
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
WDEF
I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
racer.com
Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream
The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
WDEF
New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge
RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
WTVC
Vehicle Fire on I-24 near Kimball
Marion County — Reports today showed heavy traffic and a vehicle fire on I-24 near Kimball in Marion County. We were provided video and pictures that showed Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene. And they worked to the get the vehicle to the side of the road. Pictures...
chattanoogapulse.com
Local Leaders Celebrate Recent Achievements Of Black Creek And Future Plans On Aetna Mountain
Local leaders from around the region gathered to celebrate the newly-opened River Gorge Drive – an innovative modern mountain road that has literally paved the future of Aetna Mountain – and to share plans for future development of Black Creek. The first phase of mountaintop development, known as...
WTVCFOX
Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WTVC
Late night fire claims home and garage says Cleveland Fire Department
The Cleveland Fire Department responded with 8 units to Adkisson Drive at Arlena Drive on a reported structure fire. According to fire chief Bobby Gaylor, the first arriving units found heavy fire coming from the roof. A garage at the rear of the property was also showing heavy fire from...
Comments / 1