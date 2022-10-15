ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

7 Bridges Marathon Brings Competitors to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hundreds of competitors met at the brink of dawn to push themselves to the limit. The 7 Bridges Marathon started and finished at Coolidge Park with a full length marathon course that used the Walnut and Market Street Bridges along with portions of the Tennessee Riverwalk and South Chickamauga Greenway.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Apartment fire under control in minutes

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin. CFD responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

House Destroyed in Fire and Explosions in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Four people are displaced after a fire followed by explosions destroyed their home in East Chattanooga. Firefighters say the fire occurred in the Forest Acres neighborhood at the 2500 block of Maple Street. They responded shortly after 8:30 Saturday morning they responded to the home to battle the fire.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Mission Sunday Classic Cars and Fundraising Auction

We were joined by Pastor Edwin Lipsey with South Cleveland Church Of God to talk about their upcoming sale and auction to raise money for missions. Mission Sunday will take place this Sunday, October 16 from 12:00 – 4:00. There will be Classic cars there on display. Location: 1846...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

I-75 Bridge Repairs in Catoosa County Coming Next Week

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Drivers in Catoosa County need to be aware of some construction if they plan on driving at night next week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is repairing three bridges on I-75 across Catoosa County throughout next week causing lane closures. On Monday, the I-75 bridge over New...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
racer.com

Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New Connector Trail Links Red Bank to Stringer’s Ridge

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Red Bank now can hike directly to the Chattanooga northshore through a more direct path. Officials in Red Bank opened the White Oak Connector to Stringer’s Ridge this morning. It provides a less than a mile direct gravel path to the series of trails at Stringer’s Ridge.
RED BANK, TN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Vehicle Fire on I-24 near Kimball

Marion County — Reports today showed heavy traffic and a vehicle fire on I-24 near Kimball in Marion County. We were provided video and pictures that showed Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene. And they worked to the get the vehicle to the side of the road. Pictures...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

