Kirby Smart was proud of Georgia’s overall effort in the 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. “Happy for homecoming and our fan base. I appreciate them coming out. I know it was a little warmer than we anticipated. I certainly was proud of our players to start fast and we got to play a lot of guys. I thought the guys that came in during the second half really played to a standard. Anytime you get a shutout, any time you get that many yards, it’s a positive. And we got to play a lot of players. We’re a beat-up, banged-up football team going into the off week. It’s going to be important that we give these guys (time) to get well.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO