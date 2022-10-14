Read full article on original website
Auburn football: Did Auburn gain a coach and a quarterback in the loss on Saturday?
Bryan Harsin will make a program successful. It may not be Auburn’s, that remains to be seen, but he will be a winner somewhere. It’s almost inevitable, given the fight, the determination and the drive he’s instilled in an outmanned Auburn team this season. And while Auburn...
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Kirby Smart reflects on Georgia's shutout of Vanderbilt, Arik Gilbert's touchdown
Kirby Smart was proud of Georgia’s overall effort in the 55-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. “Happy for homecoming and our fan base. I appreciate them coming out. I know it was a little warmer than we anticipated. I certainly was proud of our players to start fast and we got to play a lot of guys. I thought the guys that came in during the second half really played to a standard. Anytime you get a shutout, any time you get that many yards, it’s a positive. And we got to play a lot of players. We’re a beat-up, banged-up football team going into the off week. It’s going to be important that we give these guys (time) to get well.”
Lane Kiffin to Auburn? Tiger fans want Ole Miss head coach to replace Bryan Harsin
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are putting on a show against Auburn in Oxford on Saturday. At halftime, the Rebels hold a 28-17 lead and have made scoring look really easy at times. With Auburn looking mostly inept outside of 2 second-quarter drives, many think time is running...
