Singer Lana Del Rey has revealed she is the victim of a car robbery and expressed concerns that the thief could leak personal details that they stole from the star. In an Instagram Live video, the singer said her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken, after the thief smashed through the vehicle’s windows. She said the only draft copy of her 200-page book that she was working on for Simon & Schuster was also lost, along with family footage on the camcorder, and said the thief still has remote access to her phone and...

36 MINUTES AGO