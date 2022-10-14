Read full article on original website
Netflix reveals plan to charge users fees in password-sharing crackdown
Netflix has announced that it will start to crack down on password sharing at the beginning of 2023. Customers who share their login credentials will be charged extra.“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends,” Netflix said in its earnings call.“In countries with our lower-priced ad-supported plan, we expect the profile transfer option for borrowers to be especially popular.”Netflix has...
Singer Lana Del Rey Concerned Thief Will Leak Stolen Footage, Data
Singer Lana Del Rey has revealed she is the victim of a car robbery and expressed concerns that the thief could leak personal details that they stole from the star. In an Instagram Live video, the singer said her backpack containing her computer, multiple hard drives, and a camcorder were taken, after the thief smashed through the vehicle’s windows. She said the only draft copy of her 200-page book that she was working on for Simon & Schuster was also lost, along with family footage on the camcorder, and said the thief still has remote access to her phone and...
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said realizing her husband was still cheating on her after they wrote a book together about forgiveness after infidelity made her feel like a "f-----g" idiot.
Streaming shows more likely to have female main characters
Original programming on streaming services featured females as half of all its main characters, closely reflecting the proportion in the population at large, a report released Tuesday by San Diego State University researcher Martha Lauzen revealed. Lauzen, executive director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and...
