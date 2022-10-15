President Biden keeps the COVID ‘emergency’ going so he can act like a dictator

The Biden administration proclaimed Thursday that America’s COVID “emergency” continues. Yet last month President Biden told “60 Minutes”: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

How can there still be an emergency when the pandemic is over? Because the “emergency” is that Democrats need votes.

President Donald Trump decreed the first COVID emergency in early 2020. Rather than an official White House proclamation, the latest emergency extension occurred via a bureaucratic form letter posted online: “As a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services . . . do hereby renew” the emergency for another 90 days.

By this standard, as long as there are any “continuing consequences” from COVID, Biden can perpetuate the emergency that gives him vast new powers. Administration officials warn that COVID cases could increase in the coming months. Plus, another asteroid might pass within 100 million miles of earth, so better safe than sorry.

Trump speaks during a news conference about coronavirus on March 13, 2020. Evan Vucci/AP

Biden’s emergency perpetuation seeks to provide a legal whitewash for his $400+ billion student-loan bailout charade. Biden justified the bailout by citing the HEROES Act of 2003 — a law passed to assist soldiers and their family members during the war on terror. Lawsuits are challenging Biden’s debt cancellation. The Supreme Court may strike it down — but not until after Democrats have pocketed legions of votes from grateful beneficiaries in the mid-term.

Extending the emergency also enables the federal government to continue providing Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program benefits for 15 million people who would not otherwise qualify.

Migrants walk along concertina wire toward Border Patrol officers after illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US. Eric Gay/AP

Since Biden took office, more than 2 million illegal immigrants have crossed into this nation as his appointees opened the floodgates. But with indignation about the immigrant surge erupting even on Martha’s Vineyard, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will expel all Venezuelans entering the United States illegally, and other nations’ immigrants will likely also be targeted. Team Biden is relying on the Title 42 public-health order that Trump imposed as part of the COVID emergency response — a policy that Biden previously condemned. It is unclear whether Biden’s Title 42 crackdown on immigration will continue after Election Day.

The party that claims to “defend Democracy” is practicing tyranny, giving Biden extra-presidential powers. He’s spending money Congress has not approved, and making decisions that are Constitutionally wrong — and reciting a single word, “COVID,” to justify it.

Biden’s emergency extension should spur Americans to recognize how fighting COVID with a political iron fist was an unmitigated disaster.