ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden keeps the COVID ‘emergency’ going so he can act like a dictator

By James Bovard
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rJ2Eg_0iZgSrL300

The Biden administration proclaimed Thursday that America’s COVID “emergency” continues. Yet last month President Biden told “60 Minutes”: “The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

How can there still be an emergency when the pandemic is over? Because the “emergency” is that Democrats need votes.

President Donald Trump decreed the first COVID emergency in early 2020. Rather than an official White House proclamation, the latest emergency extension occurred via a bureaucratic form letter posted online: “As a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services . . . do hereby renew” the emergency for another 90 days.

By this standard, as long as there are any “continuing consequences” from COVID, Biden can perpetuate the emergency that gives him vast new powers. Administration officials warn that COVID cases could increase in the coming months. Plus, another asteroid might pass within 100 million miles of earth, so better safe than sorry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2mzg_0iZgSrL300
Trump speaks during a news conference about coronavirus on March 13, 2020.
Evan Vucci/AP

Biden’s emergency perpetuation seeks to provide a legal whitewash for his $400+ billion student-loan bailout charade. Biden justified the bailout by citing the HEROES Act of 2003 — a law passed to assist soldiers and their family members during the war on terror. Lawsuits are challenging Biden’s debt cancellation. The Supreme Court may strike it down — but not until after Democrats have pocketed legions of votes from grateful beneficiaries in the mid-term.

Extending the emergency also enables the federal government to continue providing Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program benefits for 15 million people who would not otherwise qualify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05M799_0iZgSrL300
Migrants walk along concertina wire toward Border Patrol officers after illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the US.
Eric Gay/AP

Since Biden took office, more than 2 million illegal immigrants have crossed into this nation as his appointees opened the floodgates. But with indignation about the immigrant surge erupting even on Martha’s Vineyard, the Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will expel all Venezuelans entering the United States illegally, and other nations’ immigrants will likely also be targeted. Team Biden is relying on the Title 42 public-health order that Trump imposed as part of the COVID emergency response — a policy that Biden previously condemned. It is unclear whether Biden’s Title 42 crackdown on immigration will continue after Election Day.

The party that claims to “defend Democracy” is practicing tyranny, giving Biden extra-presidential powers. He’s spending money Congress has not approved, and making decisions that are Constitutionally wrong — and reciting a single word, “COVID,” to justify it.

Biden’s emergency extension should spur Americans to recognize how fighting COVID with a political iron fist was an unmitigated disaster.

Comments / 3

paw ?
2d ago

Midterm’s is here! Biden pulling and using his power to keep abusing his COVID power in every bill and executive order. Him, trying to care. Didn’t his gaffe say COVID is over?

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OK! Magazine

The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
POTUS
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy