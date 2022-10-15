ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sofia Coppola Compares Priscilla Presley to Marie Antoinette Ahead of ‘Priscilla’ Biopic

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Sure, “Marie Antoinette” and “Priscilla” are set 200 years apart, but writer-director Sofia Coppola can’t help but compare the two historical women ahead of her upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.

Coppola’s 2006 film “Marie Antoinette” starred Kirsten Dunst as the iconic royal who reigned amid the French Revolution. Now, the “Bling Ring” helmer adapts Priscilla’s 1985 memoir “Elvis and Me” with Cailee Spaeny (“Mare of Easttown”) and Jacob Elordi playing married couple Priscilla and Elvis. Priscilla serves as an executive producer of the film.

“I’m excited to do something rooted in that Americana style for the first time. And Priscilla is a quintessential glamor icon,” Coppola told Vogue . “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to Marie Antoinette.”

Coppola continued, “We’re making a low-budget film. Not everything can be quite as epic as it was in Priscilla’s real life, so we have to recreate it in a crafty way.”

Frequent Coppola collaborators including cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack, and production designer Tamara Deverell also signed on to the period piece. “Priscilla” is the third collaboration between Coppola and A24, following “On the Rocks” and “The Bling Ring.”

Coppola cast Spaeny in the role of Priscilla, spanning 12 years across ages 15 to 27. Elordi auditioned to play Elvis, with Coppola noting that she “only watched one episode” of “ Euphoria ” with her daughter and “it was a little too much.”

“He also plays a real dick on that show,” Coppola said of Elordi’s character. “But he’s so sweet and humble as a person. I thought nobody was going to look quite like Elvis, but Jacob has that same type of magnetism. He’s so charismatic and girls go crazy around him, so I knew he could pull off playing this type of romantic icon. But we’re talking before we’ve even started filming so I can’t get too deep into it.”

Coppola also thwarted any comparisons between “Priscilla” and Baz Luhrmann’s sweeping epic “Elvis,” with Austin Butler playing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“I think Baz is so unique and his take on that story was so creative. But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory,” Coppola said. “I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

She continued, “Priscilla is the real focus of it. There are some aspects of Elvis’s career included but it all sort of plays out in the background of their relationship and her developing her identity. I loved how Baz approached his story in a very collage-y way, but I’m glad it didn’t go into much of Priscilla’s story because now I can really dive deep.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Nick Cave: ‘Blonde’ Is My Favorite Movie of All Time

Nick Cave confirmed his favorite movie of all time is none other than “Blonde.” The Bad Seeds frontman and frequent Andrew Dominik collaborator recorded the soundtrack for the Marilyn Monroe reimagining alongside Warren Ellis. In a “The Red Hand Files” newsletter post, Cave answered a fan question as to what his “favorite movie of all-time” is, writing, “Dear Sourav, ‘Blonde.’ Love, Nick.” The controversial NC-17-rated Netflix film stars Ana de Armas as Monroe, along with Bobby Cannavale, Adrian Brody, and Julianne Nicholson. Writer-director Dominik previously said that the film captures the trauma of “what it’s like to go through the Hollywood meat-grinder.” Dominik...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, whose career crossed theater, film, and television across more than seven decades, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed by NBC News. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Sydney Sweeney to Star as ‘Barbarella’ in Remake She’ll Also Produce

Rumors of a “Barbarella” remake have orbited studios for years, but it seems Sony Pictures may have finally found an actress up to the challenge of filling Jane Fonda’s shiny space boots. On Tuesday, Deadline reported that two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney, known for HBO’s “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” among other projects, would star in and executive produce a reimagining of Roger Vadim’s 1968 space adventure. The news comes on the heels of announcements confirming Sweeney’s involvement in two other Sony films. She’ll play an undisclosed role opposite Dakota Johnson in “Madame Web” and both star in and executive produce...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Hanks found Clint Eastwood “intimidating” on Sully set

You would imagine that for an acting legend such as Tom Hanks, who has been working consistently since 1980, nothing could phase him and he couldn’t possibly get star-struck with other actors or directors. However, when he worked with director Clint Eastwood on the movie based on a true story – Sully – he described him as “intimidating.”
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Hong Chau Lead Yorgos Lanthimos’ Next Film ‘AND’

Updated October 12: Variety has reported that Hong Chau has joined the stacked cast of Yorgos Lanthimos’ mysterious new film “And.” Chau will soon be seen in Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar contender “The Whale” as Brendan Fraser’s character’s caretaker. A24 releases the film December 9. Chau received Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe award nominations for her performance in Alexander Payne’s 2017 “Downsizing.” September 29: Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are set to collaborate for the fourth time on a new film titled “AND.” Principal photography begins in New Orleans starting October 2022, but plot details have been tightly kept under wraps. After...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Brad Pitt: It’s ‘Exhausting’ to Embody the ‘Clint Eastwood’ Version of Masculinity Off-Screen

Brad Pitt doesn’t want to “Cry Macho” like Clint Eastwood off-camera. The Oscar winner opened up about the “exhausting” pressure to perform the iconography of masculinity as represented onscreen. “It’s just exhausting to be anything but who you are,” the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” alum told the Financial Times. “You have to understand, at least where I grew up, we’re more the Clint Eastwood character: you hold everything within, you’re capable, you can deal with anything, you don’t show weakness. I see that in my dad and the older generations of actors, and, man, it’s exhausting.” Pitt continued, “As I get...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Pierce Brosnan: I Lost Out on Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ Thanks to ‘Stupid’ Superhero Joke

Pierce Brosnan was better suited to tuxedos than tights when it came to an ill-timed superhero quip. The “Black Adam” actor, who makes his DC debut in the upcoming “Shazam!” spin-off, revealed during “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” that he auditioned to play Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 film “Batman,” pre-Bond fame. “I went up for Batman way back in the day when Tim Burton was doing it. Obviously, I didn’t get the job,” Brosnan said during the October 12 episode. “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton. I said, ‘You know I can’t understand any man who would wear...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Claire Foy Doesn’t Think ‘Women Talking’ Could Have Been Made Before #MeToo

Five years after the #MeToo movement went viral, “Women Talking” has found new ground to discuss. The star-studded ensemble film stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand, Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy as members of a remote religious community who are forced to debate next steps after their community is plagued with sexual assault. Based on Miriam Toews’ novel, “Women Talking” is written and directed by Sarah Polley. “I don’t think there’s ever been a film made like this before,” actress Foy told IndieWire during the film’s New York Film Festival premiere. “It exists in its own world. It’s a fable. It invites real conversation...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy