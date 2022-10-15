Read full article on original website
NSP identifies female located deceased in vehicle trunk
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert...
WOWT
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a woman found in a trunk after a crash has been identified. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the deceased woman found dead in a trunk Friday afternoon after a pursuit has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. The body was found...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Troopers arrest driver, find body in trunk after pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities have identified a dead woman after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered a body inside the trunk of a vehicle following a pursuit. NSP troopers apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas, after which they discovered a body inside the trunk of the car used in the pursuit.
nypressnews.com
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.
nypressnews.com
Missing mom Michelle Roenz’s body found in car teen son drove during chase, source says
HUMBLE, Texas — A Texas teenager who was reported missing, along with his mother, has been confirmed as the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase and crash three states away in Nebraska. In the latest details, tweeted by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a female’s body was...
Texas boy, 17, who vanished with his mom, 49, is apprehended by cops in Nebraska with 'her BODY' in trunk of his car, after police chased him and he crashed
A Texas boy was apprehended by Nebraska cops a day after disappearing with his mom - with a woman's body found in the boot feared to be that of his missing parent. Tyler Roenz, 17, of Humble, was found in Aurora, Nebraska - almost 850 miles away from where he disappeared - on Friday after leading police on a pursuit that ended with his car crashing.
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
etxview.com
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
WOWT
High school football Week 8: Grand Island halts Omaha North’s 6 game wins streak
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Vikings lost their first game since week one, bringing to an end one of the hottest win streaks in the Metro. Here are the highlights from the rest of the Week 8 high school football action. Creighton Prep vs. Papio. Bryan vs. Lincoln Southeast. Roncalli...
