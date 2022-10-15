Read full article on original website
Related
Kwasi Kwarteng: how ex-chancellor’s fate was sealed by IMF orthodoxy he fought against
Former occupant of No 11 Downing Street finally sacked after financial institution chief’s remarks in Washington
Egypt nears staff-level agreement with IMF on terms of its programme -finance minister
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Egypt has finalised a staff-level agreement with the international monetary fund (IMF) on the components of its programme, and will issue an announcement 'very soon', the country's finance minister said in a statement on Sunday.
Exclusive-Ethiopia debt relief delay partly due to civil war: state finance minister
WASHINGTON/JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Delays in restructuring Ethiopia's debt due to the failings of a new global mechanism for resolving debt problems are "disappointing," the east African nation's state finance minister said on Saturday, adding that he planned to raise it with the head of the IMF later in the day.
Pakistani finance minister sees gradual recovery from floods
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pakistan’s new finance minister estimated that it could take “close to three years’’ for the south Asian country to recover from devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people and displaced another 7.9 million. Ishaq Dar, who last month took the finance...
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Chinese oil demand is suddenly collapsing as Beijing extends zero-COVID policies, OPEC says
OPEC now sees China's demand for oil dropping by 60,000 barrels per day this year, after forecasting an increase of 120,000 only a month ago. The cartel cited the extension of zero-COVID policies in some areas of China, which is the world's top oil importer. OPEC also revised down its...
The Jewish Press
Former US Ambassador David Friedman Baffled by Israel-Lebanon Deal on Gas Fields
David Friedman, the former US ambassador to Israel, expressed bewilderment over the pending proposal for an agreement on a maritime line between Israel and Lebanon, saying that it appears to entail significant Israeli concessions. The common Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary is not agreed upon between the two countries. The issue has...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
Xi Jinping's speech: yes to zero-Covid, no to market reforms?
Even though China's economy is beset by problems ranging from a real estate crisis to youth unemployment, Xi Jinping did not offer any grand ideas to set the country back on track during his two-hour opening speech at the Communist Party Congress on Sunday.
US deploying delegation to Haiti amid security and humanitarian crises
The Biden administration dispatched a high-level delegation to Port-au-Prince Wednesday following the Haitian prime minister's and UN secretary-general's requests for assistance to address the nation's humanitarian and security crises.
The Jewish Press
Lebanon Won’t Recognize Buoy Line as the International Border with Israel
The President of Lebanon: Lebanon agrees to the final version of the maritime border demarcation agreement, but will not recognize the buoy-line as the border line. During a public speech this evening, Lebanese president Michel Aoun announced that Lebanon officially agrees to the final written version of the maritime border demarcation agreement with Israel.
From shining shoes in Africa to a seat in Italy's parliament
ROME, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Aboubakar Soumahoro was a teenager in his native Ivory Coast, he used to clean shoes and dream of going to Italy, filling a scrapbook with pictures of Italian fashion designs that he cut out of magazines.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
Fury as China's iron boot crushes dissent in Britain: Hong Kong democracy protester at Beijing consulate is violently dragged to the ground and beaten by 'regime thugs' as Tory hawk Iain Duncan Smith urges the UK to investigate attack
MPs have called on the Government to ‘urgently investigate’ after a protester was apparently beaten on the grounds of the Chinese consulate yesterday. Police have launched a probe after what appeared to be a pro-Hong Kong democracy demonstration in Manchester. Video footage shows a protester being dragged inside...
U.K.・
Factbox-China's 20th Communist Party Congress: who could be in Xi's new team?
BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping is widely expected to clinch a third five-year leadership at the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party, a mandate that would secure his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.
Xi signals continuity in his China Communist Party congress speech
Chinese leader Xi Jinping signalled his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the U.S. and other nations and deepened Communist Party control of the economy and society.
A sense of crisis has defined Xi's rule. It will shape China well into the future
Ten years after Xi Jinping became China's leader, the sense of crisis that beset his rise to power continues to haunt him, and is set to shape his rule in the years -- if not decades -- to come.
Comments / 0