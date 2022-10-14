Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net twice as the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0) topped the Seattle Kraken (1-1-1), 5-2, on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Vegas wasted no time getting the scoring started as William Carrier set up Keegan Kolesar for the game's first goal just 12 seconds into the contest. Less than three minutes later, Marchessault potted his first of the night and the Golden Knights carried the 2-0 lead into the intermission. After a quiet start to the middle frame, Reilly Smith scored his first goal of the year to put Vegas up, 3-0, at 13:55 of the period. Marchessault added to the lead with less than three minutes to play before Shea Theodore capped off the three-goal period as the Golden Knights went up, 5-0. The Kraken scored twice in the final period, but Adin Hill secured the 5-2 victory for Vegas.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO