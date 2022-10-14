Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play
Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Detroit after Kempe's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Detroit Red Wings after Adrian Kempe scored two goals in the Kings' 7-6 win over the Minnesota Wild. Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, MN) - Forward Alex Iafallo is the only Kings player with points in each of his first two games this season. Iafallo scored the lone goal for LA during Thursday's loss against Seattle.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: October 17th with Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is the Colorado Avalanche vs Minnesota Wild.
NHL
Golden Knights Roll in Seattle, 5-2
Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net twice as the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0-0) topped the Seattle Kraken (1-1-1), 5-2, on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Vegas wasted no time getting the scoring started as William Carrier set up Keegan Kolesar for the game's first goal just 12 seconds into the contest. Less than three minutes later, Marchessault potted his first of the night and the Golden Knights carried the 2-0 lead into the intermission. After a quiet start to the middle frame, Reilly Smith scored his first goal of the year to put Vegas up, 3-0, at 13:55 of the period. Marchessault added to the lead with less than three minutes to play before Shea Theodore capped off the three-goal period as the Golden Knights went up, 5-0. The Kraken scored twice in the final period, but Adin Hill secured the 5-2 victory for Vegas.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Devils for first road game of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their first road game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday night when they face the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Defense Struggles Against Fiala & Kings
The Minnesota Wild took on the Los Angeles Kings for their second game of the season Saturday night, and while it’s only been two games, they’ve already started bad habits that need to be changed immediately. They marched their way to the penalty box as soon as the game started and that led to the Kings finding the back of the net numerous times.
Yardbarker
Three takeaways from Ontario Reign 8-2 win over Abbottsford
ONT: Taylor Ward (1) ASST: Alan Quine (1) ABB: Arshdeep Bains (1) ASST: Linus Karlsson (2), John Stevens (1) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (1) ASST: T.J. Tynan (1), Jordan Spence (1) – PP ONT: Helge Grans (1) ASST : Akil Thomas (1), Jacob Doty (1) Second Period. ONT: Lias Andersson...
CBS Sports
Houston Dash vs. K.C. Current, San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars: How to watch, stream NWSL quarterfinals
The National Women's Soccer League postseason begins on Sunday as four teams square off in the quarterfinals of the NWSL playoffs looking for a spot in the semifinals with the NWSL Championship final on the horizon. The games will be the first games played since the conclusion of the regular season on October 1, and the first since U.S. Soccer released the full report of Sally Q. Yates' independent investigation into allegations of past abusive behavior and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer.
