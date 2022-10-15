ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Peter Thiel funds GOP scheme to push MAGA propaganda disguised as fake newspapers: report

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In the past, billionaire venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel was described by many pundits as a libertarian. But in the 2022 midterms, the far-right U.S. Senate candidates he has been promoting — from "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance in Ohio to Blake Masters in Arizona — are decidedly MAGA, pushing a severe social conservatism that is far removed from libertarianism.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot

Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
POTUS
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.

Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere

Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

MSNBC guest warns current GOP candidates are 'more dangerous' than Trump because they’re 'better packaged'

Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch claimed that several Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections could be worse than former President Trump because they have "better packaging and better clothes" than he does. Thursday’s "Deadline: White House" featured Deutsch on a panel with Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Nearly 3 in 4 say misinformation a ‘major problem’

Most Americans across political parties say misinformation is a major problem and is contributing to extreme political views and behaviors, according to a new poll. We’ll also take a look at Meta’s latest request to have a court throw out the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit targeting the company’s acquisition of a virtual reality company.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy