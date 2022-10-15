Read full article on original website
Peter Thiel funds GOP scheme to push MAGA propaganda disguised as fake newspapers: report
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. In the past, billionaire venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel was described by many pundits as a libertarian. But in the 2022 midterms, the far-right U.S. Senate candidates he has been promoting — from "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance in Ohio to Blake Masters in Arizona — are decidedly MAGA, pushing a severe social conservatism that is far removed from libertarianism.
Investors pull almost $140 million from the company planning to merge with Donald Trump's Truth Social
The deadline for Digital World deal to acquire Donald Trump's Truth Social passed on September 20. Investors are walking away from planned commitments of $140 million, SEC filings show. Reuters reported that Sabby Management investors bowed out, taking away $100 million. Investors are walking away from commitments to invest in...
Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why Ron DeSantis isn't more appreciative of him: WaPo
Trump said he didn't "understand" why DeSantis wasn't more appreciative of him, per a WaPo report. "I knew him from watching Fox, and he'd done a good job about me and other things," Trump said of DeSantis. Per the report, Trump advisors are looking for weaknesses in a potential 2024...
Oath Keepers' founder will put Donald Trump at the center of his defense as he faces seditious conspiracy charges stemming from the Capitol riot
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes' lawyers plan to argue that he shouldn't be convicted over charges relating to the Capitol riot as he was waiting for orders from then-President Donald Trump, which never came, the Associated Press reports. Rhodes, who has been charged with seditious conspiracy, plans to take...
Fox News CEO’s Own Words Used Against Network in Election Lies Lawsuit
Immediately following Fox News’ pivotal 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues that “we can’t give the crazies an inch” as then-President Donald Trump tore into the conservative cable giant and some of the network’s stars publicly undermined the projection.
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Talk of ‘Civil War,’ Ignited by Mar-a-Lago Search, Is Flaring Online
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) Soon after the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home in Florida for classified documents, online researchers zeroed in on a worrying trend.
Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.
Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
MSNBC guest warns current GOP candidates are 'more dangerous' than Trump because they’re 'better packaged'
Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch claimed that several Republicans running in the 2022 midterm elections could be worse than former President Trump because they have "better packaging and better clothes" than he does. Thursday’s "Deadline: White House" featured Deutsch on a panel with Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, to discuss...
CNBC
Trump Media fired executive whistleblower after he spoke to Washington Post, shared documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
Supreme Court Declines To Take Case Aimed At Overturning 100-Year-Old Racist Precedents
Fitisemanu v. U.S. sought to challenge the racist Insular Cases, which treat inhabitants of U.S. territories differently from citizens of the 50 states and D.C.
Hillicon Valley — Nearly 3 in 4 say misinformation a ‘major problem’
Most Americans across political parties say misinformation is a major problem and is contributing to extreme political views and behaviors, according to a new poll. We’ll also take a look at Meta’s latest request to have a court throw out the Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit targeting the company’s acquisition of a virtual reality company.
