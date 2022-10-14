ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Multiple Sixers attend Game 3 of Phillies vs. Braves to show support

 2 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The sports scene in Philadelphia is electric. Though the 76ers are getting set to begin the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, the marquee event in town is the Phillies playing in the National League Divisional Series against the rival Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies hosted their first playoff game since 2011 on Friday after splitting the two games in Atlanta. That split gave Philadelphia home-field advantage in the best-of-five series. The scene at Citizens Bank Park was on another level as the fans were extremely excited to have their team back for a playoff game.

The Phillies won Game 3, 9-1, thanks to a three-run homer by Rhys Hoskins and a two-run homer by Bryce Harper. That supported a strong outing by starter Aaron Nola and Philadelphia is now one win away from the league championship series.

A few members of the Sixers attended Friday’s game after the team practiced. They showed their support for the local baseball team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

