Pueblo County - The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with contractor Martin Marietta, will have a temporary nighttime closure of all left turn lanes at the intersection of US 50 and Baxter Road to accommodate paving operations. Message boards will be in place notifying the traveling public of this closure. The closure for milling and paving operations will take place Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. This is part of the overall paving project on US 50 between Bonforte Boulevard and Avondale Boulevard.

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO