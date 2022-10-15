Read full article on original website
Woman dead after being hit by brush truck downtown
Wreaths Across America and the Honor Bell Foundation stopped in Colorado Springs on 10/16/22 to educate the community and honor veterans. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT. Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police...
Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
Teen injured after being hit by car at busy Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager was hospitalized after being hit by a car at a busy intersection late Saturday afternoon. Police say the teen crossed at North Academy and North Carefree and “weaved through traffic” before they were struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and called for an ambulance. The collision was reported just after 5 p.m.
Crews respond to a fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire east of Colorado Springs on Friday. Just before 1 p.m. there was heavy smoke in an area close to Highway 24 and Log Road. An exact address was not available. The fire appeared to be under control by about 1:20 p.m.
Investigation ongoing, police speak after person hit by brush truck
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail. The El Paso County Sheriff's office says the protesters are expressing their First Amendment rights.
Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
Woman dies after being hit by Colorado Springs Fire Department truck
A woman was killed Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a brush truck belonging to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, according to a news release from the Police Department. The crash occurred around 3 p.m. in Dorchester Park near Nevada Avenue and Interstate 25. Firefighters were responding to reports...
KKTV 11 News at 10 Sunday (Recurring) - clipped version
Minor jaywalking hit by car on North Carefree Circ. & taken to hospital
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A minor was hit by a car while jaywalking and taken to the hospital Saturday evening on Oct. 15, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Shortly after 5 p.m., a driver reported that their vehicle had struck a pedestrian on North Carefree Circle west of Academy. The driver requested medical […]
Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
Win-win? Water-sharing deal between Colorado Springs and rural Bent County
There is a new kind of cooperation working to ensure the future of water for both agriculture and the Colorado Springs metro area. A utility company investing in water efficiency.
Prescribed burns planned near Cañon City in the next six months
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is preparing for two prescribed burns, scheduled to take place between October 2022 and April 2023. BLM said the Deer Haven area is slated for a prescribed burn about 15 miles northwest of Cañon City, south of High Park Road, and west of County Road […]
WATCH: Crash between 2 semis closes major Colorado highway
What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo!. A Colorado woman was sentenced for the death of one of her children and severely injuring the other.
coloradosun.com
Housing Lottery: Inside a manufactured neighborhood fighting Colorado’s high country housing crisis
NORWOOD — “Didn’t I tell you it would be a pretty cool hole?” Benji Cook says to his 12-year-old twins, Maddy and Max. He jumps into the concrete-walled pit. Maddy pulls the headphones down from her ears. “Yeah so cool, Dad,” she says. “Where’s my room?”...
WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation
The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
codot.gov
US 50 paving operations in Pueblo County will require left turn lane closure tonight
Pueblo County - The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with contractor Martin Marietta, will have a temporary nighttime closure of all left turn lanes at the intersection of US 50 and Baxter Road to accommodate paving operations. Message boards will be in place notifying the traveling public of this closure. The closure for milling and paving operations will take place Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. This is part of the overall paving project on US 50 between Bonforte Boulevard and Avondale Boulevard.
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
WATCH: Pueblo County Sheriff retires
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County’s sheriff retired on Friday. Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor made his 10-42 final call following 16 years of service. Taylor, a Pueblo County native, started his service in 1983 with the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1989 and started his civilian law enforcement career with the Alamosa Police Department in 1987.
Voice of the consumer: Brighter holidays for seniors with Silver Key
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Our local nonprofit needs your help to make the holidays brighter for seniors in our community. It may not be Halloween yet, but Silver Key Senior Services is working hard to make sure seniors have a plentiful Thanksgiving. The group is holding its annual Bountiful Bags food drive.
