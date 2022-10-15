Read full article on original website
Judicial discipline proposals headed to General Assembly
A pair of recommendations to reform Colorado’s system of judicial discipline — including a potential amendment to the state constitution voters could be asked to pass in 2024 — are headed to the General Assembly following Friday’s formal approval by the Legislative Council. The recommendations came...
A LOOK BACK | Dems offer Love $500 to debate McNichols
FIfty-Five Years Ago This Week: Gov. Steve McNichols and his Republican rival, Colorado Springs attorney John Love, held their first debate at Editors Day at Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Commentators said McNichols had held his own, but several others interviewed following the end of the debate felt the governor had already “flunked out on his first test on state government and public leadership.”
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put...
Southern Colorado towns weigh retail marijuana sales amid industry downturn
After nearly a decade of legal recreational marijuana possession in Colorado, voters in Colorado Springs, Palmer Lake and Cripple Creek will decide if it's time to allow sales in each locale. Proponents promise a bump in tax revenues, while opponents argue the social costs are too high. Palmer Lake and...
HUDSON | A Colorado labor corollary to the railroad dispute
This column appears precisely 50 years after my arrival in Colorado behind the steering wheel of a U-Haul truck towing a spanking new Toyota Land Cruiser. Parking for the night at a Motel 6 along West 6th Avenue, I had just three days to rent an apartment, unload our somewhat meager belongings and unpack boxes before my children, ages one and two, would fly into the Queen City of the Plains with their mother. We were abandoning Washington, D.C., where I had been working for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company (C&P), in favor of Denver and Mountain Bell. Long before Tim Wirth and the 1983 divestiture of AT&T into seven "baby Bells," there was a single Bell System monopoly providing dial tone coast to coast.
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Data indicates Idaho's wolf population holding steady
BOISE — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state's top wildlife official said on Oct. 6. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim...
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cellphone mapping data
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cellphone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
