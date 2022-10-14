ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

imperialbeachnewsca.com

2022 IB City Council Candidates Forum

Imperial Beach City Council Candidate Question #2:. “There continues to be increased development on Seacoast Drive, both commercial and residential. What are the positive, and negative aspects of this development for Imperial Beach”. Seacoast Drive has been the natural focus for development since the beach and pier are the main...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

RTFH Unveils Regional Community Action Plan

The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) unveiled its first-ever Regional Community Action Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in San Diego through a housing-focused, equity-driven, and person-centered system of care. The new plan sets forth a shared vision, identifies system and resource gaps, and promotes evidence-based approaches with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City

An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

USIBWC Awards Contract To Kick Off San Diego - Tijuana Water Infrastructure Projects

United States Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (IBWC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Martha Guzman today announced the U.S. Section of the Commission (USIBWC) has awarded a $4,659,432.00 contract to Arcadis, U.S., Inc. to start work on border water infrastructure improvements at San Diego, California – Tijuana, Baja California. This marks important progress toward implementing a recently signed binational IBWC agreement known as Minute No. 328, “Sanitation Infrastructure Projects in San Diego, California – Tijuana, Baja California for Immediate Implementation and for Future Development,”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

SANDAG auditor finds $290M in questionable contracts

REGION — The first of a two-part contracts audit report was released today by the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor for the San Diego Association of Governments, raising questions over the agency’s handling of hundreds of millions of dollars in on-call and sole-source contracts. The regional agency’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Operation Dress Code Kicked Off Oct. 6

Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas kicked off the annual clothing drive for Operation Dress Code with a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.\. At the conference, Mayor Gloria stated, “It’s important, it’s powerful, it sends a good message. It helps you open the door, get you that job, get you that income and that paycheck to support yourself and your family. It’s a pathway to opportunity and it starts here with Operation Dress Code.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field

San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ucsd.edu

Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments

UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
SAN DIEGO, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

SunCoast Farmers Market Is Expanding

After the quick success of their first four markets, the SunCoast Farmer’s Market is expanding. Starting this Saturday October 15, the monthly market will be held at Veteran’s Park at 1075 8th Street Imperial Beach every third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks are on site with breakfast and lunch options.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

2022 Elections Update

Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. If your voter registration is up to date, the Registrar of Voters office says you should receive the pamphlet by Oct. 7. The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Real News Network

San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID

Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
imperialbeachnewsca.com

Loews Coronado Bay Launches “Trick Or Treat By The Bay”

Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.
CORONADO, CA

