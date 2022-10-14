Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
imperialbeachnewsca.com
2022 IB City Council Candidates Forum
Imperial Beach City Council Candidate Question #2:. “There continues to be increased development on Seacoast Drive, both commercial and residential. What are the positive, and negative aspects of this development for Imperial Beach”. Seacoast Drive has been the natural focus for development since the beach and pier are the main...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
RTFH Unveils Regional Community Action Plan
The Regional Task Force on Homelessness (RTFH) unveiled its first-ever Regional Community Action Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness in San Diego through a housing-focused, equity-driven, and person-centered system of care. The new plan sets forth a shared vision, identifies system and resource gaps, and promotes evidence-based approaches with the...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Ordinance Approved To Protect Residents Of Mobile Homes And RV Parks In The City
An urgency ordinance enacting a moratorium on evictions, rent increases above three percent and anti-harassment protection for tenants of RV parks and mobile parks was approved by the council during the meeting on October 5. The council asked staff to draft this urgency ordinance at the last council meeting due to the situation at Miramar Mobile Home and RV Park. Residents have spoken to council regarding the many issues facing them since the change of ownership which include a sewer fixed with garbage bags and tape, a mandatory six-month move out, rent increases, evictions, and harassment. The council has discussed the problems over a number of meetings and, worried that residents could become homeless, has taken action.
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
USIBWC Awards Contract To Kick Off San Diego - Tijuana Water Infrastructure Projects
United States Commissioner Maria-Elena Giner of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (IBWC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Martha Guzman today announced the U.S. Section of the Commission (USIBWC) has awarded a $4,659,432.00 contract to Arcadis, U.S., Inc. to start work on border water infrastructure improvements at San Diego, California – Tijuana, Baja California. This marks important progress toward implementing a recently signed binational IBWC agreement known as Minute No. 328, “Sanitation Infrastructure Projects in San Diego, California – Tijuana, Baja California for Immediate Implementation and for Future Development,”
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
Coast News
SANDAG auditor finds $290M in questionable contracts
REGION — The first of a two-part contracts audit report was released today by the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor for the San Diego Association of Governments, raising questions over the agency’s handling of hundreds of millions of dollars in on-call and sole-source contracts. The regional agency’s...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Operation Dress Code Kicked Off Oct. 6
Mayor Todd Gloria and Supervisor Nora Vargas kicked off the annual clothing drive for Operation Dress Code with a press conference on Thursday, Oct. 6.\. At the conference, Mayor Gloria stated, “It’s important, it’s powerful, it sends a good message. It helps you open the door, get you that job, get you that income and that paycheck to support yourself and your family. It’s a pathway to opportunity and it starts here with Operation Dress Code.”
kusi.com
Congressional candidate Brian Maryott says liberal policies are aggravating inflation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brian Maryott (R) is a businessman and certified financial planner who managed billions of client assets for a portion of his career. He also started a nonprofit that teaches financial literacy to underserved communities. Maryott knows that trillions in government spending is not the key...
sandiegocountynews.com
Industrial Realty Group unveils plans for development at Brown Field
San Diego, CA–Industrial Realty Group, LLC has received approval from the City of San Diego to become a joint venture partner with Belzberg and Company, a family-backed investment firm and controlling shareholder of Metropolitan Airpark, in the ground lease of developable land at Brown Field Municipal Airport. The joint...
ucsd.edu
Statement Regarding Professor Who Made Offensive and Hurtful Comments
UC San Diego officials were recently made aware of offensive and hurtful comments that a professor made in a chemistry class when video of the comments was posted to social media. At that time, the professor was engaged about his comments, and it was made clear to him that they do not reflect our community values of inclusivity and respect. The professor has since apologized to the students and will be doing so to others involved.
Water batteries could soon power 130,000 homes in San Diego at night time
The San Diego County Water Authority is planning to use its San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power making clean energy in the region viable, according to an article by NPR published on Friday. Powering 130,000 homes. The project will take ten years to be built and will see large...
UCSD Guardian
BREAKING: Organic Chemistry Lecturer Caught Saying Racist Remarks Against Latino Community
Earlier today, a student posted a video of of UC San Diego Organic Chemistry Lecturer Robert Ternansky uttering bigoted sentiments toward what appeared to be Latino workers or students. Ternansky is a lecturer in the chemistry department, where he currently teaches Chemistry 41A and 143C. In the video, which is...
Even without border restrictions, few from Mexico have returned to California town to shop
When the border restrictions came to an end mid-November of last year, business owners along San Ysidro Boulevard were elated, hoping better days were ahead, expecting the return of shoppers from Mexico.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
SunCoast Farmers Market Is Expanding
After the quick success of their first four markets, the SunCoast Farmer’s Market is expanding. Starting this Saturday October 15, the monthly market will be held at Veteran’s Park at 1075 8th Street Imperial Beach every third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks are on site with breakfast and lunch options.
imperialbeachnewsca.com
2022 Elections Update
Voter information pamphlets are on the way to San Diego County’s 1.9 million registered voters for the Nov. 8 Statewide General Election. If your voter registration is up to date, the Registrar of Voters office says you should receive the pamphlet by Oct. 7. The pamphlet contains important election information such as voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and more. It also includes a sample of your official ballot.
californiaglobe.com
State Begins Construction On $6.5 Billion, 10,000 Mile Broadband Internet Network Across California
Newsom administration officials and construction executives laid a groundbreaking ceremony in San Diego on Friday, kicking off the start of a massive $6.5 billion, 10,000 mile broadband internet network designed to give high-speed internet to unserved and underserved areas of the state. While there were proposals for high-speed internet to...
Real News Network
San Diego sheriffs arrest stranded motorist for refusing to show ID
Chase Hasegawa had been sitting on the side of an empty rural road for six hours next to his broken-down car when he was approached by two San Diego County sheriffs. Instead of asking if he needed help or offering him assistance, police demanded identification. Knowing his rights, Hasegawa refused, and began asking questions. Cell phone footage shows the police not only threatening to arrest him, but also saying they could charge him with ‘burglary’ or ‘stalking.’
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
imperialbeachnewsca.com
Loews Coronado Bay Launches “Trick Or Treat By The Bay”
Loews Coronado Bay Resort launches its inaugural HalLOEWSween, with free activities and excitement for the entire family, including guests of the hotel, locals, and visitors. HalLOEWSween takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 6 p.m. and begins with a Trick-or-Treat Trail, where kids can explore the hotel’s spooky and themed gardens, and collect candy from trick-or-treat locations throughout the resort. Garden themes include Witches Garden and Eyeball Patch, Star Wars, Encanto, and Toy Story Mania. Kids will have a chance to meet-and-greet some of their favorite characters. Surprise and delight snacks will be offered for all.
Comments / 0