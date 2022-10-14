Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
Thieves broke into Megan Thee Stallion's home and stole hundreds of thousands in cash and other items
Two men broke into the rapper's home and stole between $300 and $400K in cash and personal items, TMZ reported.
Megan Thee Stallion in Need of ‘Break’ After L.A. Home is Burglarized – ‘I’m So Tired, Physically and Emotionally’
This year has been a busy one for Megan Thee Stallion. From dropping her sophomore album, Traumazine, and performing at half a dozen festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury, to making cameos on P-Valley, She-Hulk, a rumored involvement in Stranger Things and earning a coveted spot as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, who could blame the star for needing a break? It only took her Los Angeles home being broken into for her to take one.
Megan Thee Stallion gets into Halloween spirit with fun home photo shoot
Megan Thee Stallion must've watched the episode of Friends where Monica puts a turkey on her head and gotten some ideas in the process. To celebrate the beginning of October, the Savage singer posted a series of photos to her account, where she is seen lounging around with a pumpkin on her head.
Megan Thee Stallion makes for a Hot Girl SNL
Few talents in recent memory have had the reach and impact of Megan Thee Stallion over the collective cultural landscape. It’s why she is one of the rare celebrities and personalities who can successfully serve as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Not to mention, she delivered a terrific album in August this year with Traumazine.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Break-In at Her Home: "Material Things Can Be Replaced"
Megan Thee Stallion wants her fans to know she's safe after two men broke into her Los Angeles home on Thursday, Oct. 13. Thankfully, the 27-year-old wasn't home at the time since she's currently in New York City preparing for Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she's pulling double duty as the host and musical guest. On Friday, she tweeted to let her followers know she was OK after the scary incident.
Megan Thee Stallion Got Emotional As She Performed “Anxiety” On SNL
It was a big night for Megan Thee Stallion on Oct. 15: The rapper hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and doubled as the musical guest. At the same time, the show took place just a day after she’d announced that she needs a break, and she appeared to get emotional during her performance of “Anxiety.”
Megan Thee Stallion Puts Health Admin Degree To The Test In ‘Hot Girl Hospital’ On ‘SNL’
Megan Thee Stallion put her nursing degree to the test on Saturday Night Live! The Houston native, 27, has an actual undergraduate in Health Administration from Texas Southern University — technically meaning she can work in a hospital — which she earned in Oct. 2021. During her hosting gig on SNL, however, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper spoofed her education in a different kind of hospital dubbed “Hot Girl Hospital.”
Malibu Babie: From Co-Producing For Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion To Releasing Her Own SIngle “IBTC”
Malibu Babie is having one of the best years of her career, having worked with two of hip-hop’s biggest female artists: co-producing Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” along with Megan Thee Stallion’s “Her.” Both records continue to chart and break history, and the fact she gets to work with both superstars is nothing short of a blessing.
Megan Thee Stallion hosts 'Saturday Night Live' despite L.A. home being burglarized days before show
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took up hosting and musical guest duties on “Saturday Night Live” despite her Los Angeles home getting burglarized two days before the live show. As first reported by TMZ, two men broke a glass door and made off with cash, jewelry and electronics.Oct. 16, 2022.
