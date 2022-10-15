ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Participate in some fun races around Spokane this weekend

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVPm4_0iZgPFCa00

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need some plans to enjoy the unusually warm winter weather, we’ve got a couple events that may interest you.

Multi-Care is hosting the Bridge to Brunch 5k run on Saturday.

All of the money will go toward the Multi-Care Foundation. It’ll help patients who are struggling financially, and will also fund the new mental health facility in northeast Spokane.

“Access to behavioral health is still a struggle here in Spokane so this new behavioral health clinic that we’re building is needed now more than ever,” said Samantha Clark with the MultiCare Behavioral Health Network.

Registration is $35 and opens at 7:30 a.m. at the WSU Health Sciences Spokane Campus Green 5 Parking Lot, on the corner of Spokane Falls Blvd. and Sherman.

Afterwards, there’s a waffle breakfast with bacon and mimosas for participants to enjoy.

There’s another race going on this weekend as well. The “Socktober Dash” is a 5k/10k fun run happening at Teen and Kid Closet on Sprague.

Proceeds from the event will also benefit Teen and Kids Closet. However registration is already closed, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you can still spectate!

READ: A Day To Remember to mark second concert held at The Podium

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Extreme Team Day 4: Grand reveal of Carl Maxey Center renovations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team have been hard at work completing the new library for the Carl Maxey Center. The team started the project on Monday, and have since installed new electrical wiring and plumbing, new cabinets, floors, and much more. This library was built in remembrance of Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist from Spokane...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays.  Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season.  The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Nice weather boosting business & smiles in our community

  SPOKANE, Wash. — By this time of year, we’re usually preparing for the winter, and bracing for the cold temperatures. In some years passed, we had seen snow by this point! We know the change will happen fast, so in the meantime, a lot of people are making the most of this weather before it’s gone. Downriver Golf Course...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Praxis health expanding to Coeur d'Alene

Praxis Health, Oregon's largest independent medical group is opening its first Idaho location in January, 2023. Praxis has acquired Prairie Family Medicine in Coeur d'Alene, a clinic which has been open since 2007. According to a press release announcing the expansion, Praxis Health is rooted in local communities with the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
wchstv.com

More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington

(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘An absolute great atmosphere’ FanFest returns to the Kennel

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Gonzaga fans had the chance to meet their men’s basketball team. On Saturday, it was the women’s team’s turn. The event gives fans a chance to meet their women’s basketball team face-to-face. “They’re an exciting program, they play well, they’re fast, they’re good, they’re fun, and we’ve enjoyed the coaches, the fans the staff,” said...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Above-average temperatures continue through the weekend – Mark

Sunny days and cool crisp nights! Tonight would be a great night to get the fire pit going as the burn ban has been lifted in Spokane and Spokane County. Sunshine with some passing clouds and light winds are on tap today and continuing into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures around 73 degrees.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy