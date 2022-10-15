Participate in some fun races around Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you need some plans to enjoy the unusually warm winter weather, we’ve got a couple events that may interest you.

Multi-Care is hosting the Bridge to Brunch 5k run on Saturday.

All of the money will go toward the Multi-Care Foundation. It’ll help patients who are struggling financially, and will also fund the new mental health facility in northeast Spokane.

“Access to behavioral health is still a struggle here in Spokane so this new behavioral health clinic that we’re building is needed now more than ever,” said Samantha Clark with the MultiCare Behavioral Health Network.

Registration is $35 and opens at 7:30 a.m. at the WSU Health Sciences Spokane Campus Green 5 Parking Lot, on the corner of Spokane Falls Blvd. and Sherman.

Afterwards, there’s a waffle breakfast with bacon and mimosas for participants to enjoy.

There’s another race going on this weekend as well. The “Socktober Dash” is a 5k/10k fun run happening at Teen and Kid Closet on Sprague.

Proceeds from the event will also benefit Teen and Kids Closet. However registration is already closed, so if you haven’t signed up yet, you can still spectate!

