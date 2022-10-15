Will Southern Continue Its Climb Up The SWAC West?

The Jaguars have the opportunity to earn its third-straight victory against a division opponent.

Before October began, Southern University was 1-2 after being shut out by Texas Southern. Since the turn of the month, the Jaguars have looked like a new team, completely destroying Arkansas – Pine Bluff 59-3, then defeating Prairie View A&M 45-13 at Prairie View.

QB Besean McCray scores against Prairie View A&M Credit - Southern University Athletics

Quarterback Besean McCray was already producing for the Jaguars this season, but his improved accuracy is the biggest difference between the first three games and the last two.

In his first three games, McCray completed about 58% of his passes and four interceptions – three happened against Texas Southern.

His last two games? 75.25% passing with one interception.

McCray has also remained an effective runner (rushed for at least 75 yards in four of five games), but he now turns those runs into points, earning three rushing touchdowns in the past two games compared to just one in the first three.

The offensive weapons around McCray have also stepped up, with the two best receivers, one a true sophomore and one a redshirt sophomore, each having their best game in the past two weeks.

Cornelius Dyson managed to eclipse his season catch total last weekend against the Panthers as he finished with five receptions for 96 yards. At the same time, Cassius Allen scored his first receiving touchdown against Pine Bluff while catching five passes for 68 yards.

Southern University's head coach Eric Dooley; Credit - SU Athletics

In his first season at the helm as Southern's head coach, Eric Dooley has seen his offense finally gain some momentum, and it couldn't have happened at a more opportune time.

To continue their winning streak, however, Southern's defense will have to contain the leader of the SWAC West, Alcorn State, and the SWAC's leading rusher, Jarveon Howard. It will be a test of strength as the Braves, second in rushing, travel to Baton Rouge to take on the second-best run defense in the Jaguars.

Southern's defense is the stronger of the two, ranking in the top five of most major defensive categories in the SWAC. Alcorn's defense is also in the upper echelon, highlighted by its conference-leading 20 sacks so far this season. The only concern is their pass coverage, as the Braves have given up the third-most passing yards per game this season.

The contest between Southern and Alcorn will be the last to kick off at 6 PM CT on Saturday, October 15. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

HBCU Legends' Recent Articles: