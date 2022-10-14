Read full article on original website
NOCLIP – [Rari Kari]
I don’t know about you, but when I think about Nashville, I think about Broadway Street, drinking, and country music. Even though country isn’t my thing even slightly, it’s a super fun city, but there seems to be this country music stigma that overshadows all of the other insanely talented musicians that call the southern music hub home. Thanks to my always dependable pool of homies who just love putting me onto artists I haven’t come across before, I was put onto Rari Kari, a songstress from the Music City that has such a unique, intense, and intoxicating style that had me captivated from the moment I got a chance to listen.
It’s Me – [Taleban Dooda]
I have had Taleban Dooda on my radar for quite some time at this point, but it wasn’t until recently that I feel like he really transcended the local Florida scene and made a case as to why he is the next one up out of the southern rap hub. To clarify, I know that he has been making waves for years across the country, but I think his latest mixtape White Chalk & Yellow Tape is exactly what he needed to be considered in the upper echelon of Florida’s music scene, and it’s a project that I’ve been bumping regularly since it came out just a couple of weeks ago.
4singles – [SoFaygo]
As time has gone on, certain artists have gotten more and more recognition. While I feel as if some of these emcees are overrated, one person that I know lives up to the hype is SoFaygo, and I’m grateful that he has gotten the love and recognition that he has seen over the past few years. Signing to Cactus Jack seems to not have made the largest impression or splash, in all honesty, because I feel like he was destined for greatness with or without that feat in his career, but regardless, he has been on the up and up for a while, and his stock price only appears to continuously rise.
Flowers – [AKTHESAVIOR] x [MurderFaktry]
“I Bring To You My New Single Flowers 🌸🌼🌺 I created this song after the thought came of releasing my book called “Flowers.” The vocal sample in the song instantly came to mind as I was thinking of ideas for it, so I hit up my friend @11zero (MurderFaktry) from Japan to produce the beat, because the sample was from a Japanese track by Nujabes who I’ve been a super fan of for years. This song is a reflection of my book which symbolizes growth by personifying flowers and comparing it to the evolution of a human being. Every stage of life requires growth to reach new levels and flowers is a song that inspires and reminds the listeners to flow and grow” – AKTHESAVIOR.
MMM – [Keshore]
I’m grateful for countless people in this industry, from managers to A&Rs to other writers to producers and even the artists themselves, I have had the utmost pleasure of getting the opportunity to meet, who I consider, some of the highest-tiered individuals. While you might hear others say that this business is cutthroat, I have been lucky enough to feel the opposite, because the majority of people I come in contact with are always so open, amazing, and try to help me out when I need it. Thanks to this, I have formed friendships with people that I was once only a fan of (and still very much am), and even if they’re from different cities or states, we try our best to tap in whenever we get the chance.
Please Have A Seat – [NNAMDï]
The talent pool here in Chicago is constantly growing, transforming, and getting more diverse as the days go by, but one person who has been consistently pushing the envelope for years is NNAMDï. He has always possessed a special gift, and while I took his music for granted for much longer than I ever should have, I realized exactly how incredible he is as a musician as he began to release singles from his project Please Have A Seat. Not only did he self-produce everything from what I remember, but he showed off such a unique range in a way that is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and I’m talking even further than the confines of the Windy City.
Rapper LilTonyRose Redefines Love Music
If you are a rap fan, most likely, the word “love” doesn’t often resonate when listening to rappers. Rappers are seldom known for their ability and flair for creating “mushy” songs. On the contrary, hard-hitting braggadocio, a flashy lifestyle, and f-bombs are the hallmarks of a successful rapper. Texan Anthony Meza Rose, AKA LilTonyRose, is breaking the jinx of a typical rap as he proves that rap can be equally as intriguing and captivating as any other type of music. In recent months, the Port Arthur native has gained prominence in the rap scene with heartfelt lyrics and catchy hooks that have attracted the attention of fans worldwide. While rap artists typically avoid this style of writing and performance, LilTonyRose has no reservations about being vulnerable and genuine in his songwriting.
Rising Cash Money Signee Rublow Debuts “Blow Muzik”
Cash Money signee Rublow makes his debut with the release of his new single “Blow Muzik”.” This song is a sample of the classic Cash Money Records “Hustler Musik” by Hip-Hip icon Lil Wayne. Directed by Legit Looks, fans are taken on a journey through the streets of Tampa to understand more about his upbringing. On this track, Rublow reflects on his experience growing up in the streets, remaining to himself, and gearing up for what’s next to come in his life.
Blood Shore Season 3 – [Xavier Wulf]
In order to put it in plain, concise text without any room for ambiguity or uncertainty, the underground music scene simply wouldn’t be what it is today without the innovations that Xavier Wulf breathed into the scene. He has been making music for longer than I can remember, and while I believe his debut mixtape dropped in 2012 during his Raider Klan days, if you scroll to his first Spotify release, it is postmarked to 1997, so regardless of if this is some sort of witchcraft or not, it is known that he isn’t a newbie in any sense of the word.
Difference Between You and I-[Rhinoo]
Rhinoo is back on Lyrical and this time he has a brand new project for listeners to check out entitled “ “Difference Between You and I.” The Alabama teenager has dropped a new project that should be in your rotation if you’re trying to find some of the more interesting new rappers coming up. For being so young Rhinoo has so many different flows and styles compared to his peers it makes me wonder what was playing in his household growing up. You’re going to get everything from hard aggressive records to more lighthearted tracks, to straight melodic records. These nine tracks won’t take you long to finish because the run time of the whole EP is just over seventeen minutes. Some of my favorite and recurring collaborators are producers Glumboy and ayowitty team up with Rhinoo again on this project to show off how strong their chemistry is with Rhinoo.
Watch the Behind The Scenes for Blink 182’s “Edging” Music Video
Afro-French Producer Stany Joins Forces With Offset And Rema On Debut Single ‘Only You’. Producer and DJ Stany is known worldwide for producing some of the biggest hits of this decade. The beatmaker is responsible for working behind the scenes with some of music’s biggest DJs and producers on smash hits such as “Taki Taki” (Selena Gomez, Cardi B & Ozuna), “Middle” (DJ Snake,...
Afro-French Producer Stany Joins Forces With Offset And Rema On Debut Single ‘Only You’
Producer and DJ Stany is known worldwide for producing some of the biggest hits of this decade. The beatmaker is responsible for working behind the scenes with some of music’s biggest DJs and producers on smash hits such as “Taki Taki” (Selena Gomez, Cardi B & Ozuna), “Middle” (DJ Snake, Bipolar Sunshine), “Let Me Love You” (Justin Bieber), “Loco Contigo” (J Balvin, Tyga), and more. After forming a relationship with DJ Spank and electronic DJ Snake to create the collective FBI: French Beats International, the guys came together to take over the DJ scene in New York City. Since then, Stany has contributed to many projects over the years and recently signed with Polydor France/Geffen Records.
