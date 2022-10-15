Read full article on original website
It’s pathetic what has happened to this country! It’s not just Hampton roads it’s every state ! The cost of living has gone up and it’s the government behind it but yet it’s being allowed!! All our government officials need to be held accountable they need to be fired and sent to jail cause they are criminals! The way to fight back use to be at the voting booth but that is all corrupt and if the taxpayers fight back it’s us facing criminal charges while these politicians continue to Rob us blind .
Portsmouth community prepares for Missy Elliott street dedication ceremony and parade
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Five-time Grammy award-winning artist and Hampton Roads native Missy Elliott is returning to her hometown of Portsmouth. City leaders and community members are hosting a parade and ceremony that marks a renaming of a city street in her honor. Missy Elliott graduated from Manor High School...
Amid school staffing crisis, Virginia set to lower barriers to licensure
Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration has launched a new social media and advertising campaigned designed to convince Virginians to "Become a Teacher," as vacancies in classrooms pile up across the commonwealth.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
What's the economic plan for downtown Norfolk?
Norfolk’s economic development director told News 3 that the city wants to see businesses downtown that serves the residents who live there like grocery stores and possibly more office spaces.
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
Daffodil planting in Portsmouth to honor the children who died in the Holocaust
NORFOLK, Va. — The Jewish Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth partnered with The Daffodil Project Sunday to plant flowers in honor of the children who died in the Holocaust, the city said on Instagram. The first of two planting days in Portsmouth was Sunday from 11 a.m. -...
theriver953.com
Youngkin proposes Virginia Power Innovation Fund
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced his proposal of $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund. The goal of the fund is to develop and innovate energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. An additional $5 million will be used to...
WHSV
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
Virginia saw one of the biggest increases in homelessness in the nation since 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic took an immense toll on the lives of most Americans, and lead to a rise in housing insecurity and homelessness across the country. Data shows that Virginia was one of the states hit hardest by this humanitarian crisis.
Four Norfolk businesses shut down; a look at the economic impact
The owner of Scotty Quixx, which recently lost its conditional use permit, is being forced to close. Scotty Oates said empty storefronts will not only impact him but the entire downtown district.
Hampton Roads employers looking to hire welders, shipbuilders
Virginia Ready says that over the years, 100 students have been hired at Huntington Ingalls Industries, including the Newport News shipyard.
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
Original owner of Scotty Quixx speaks out after Downtown Norfolk location loses permit
NORFOLK, Va. — The former owner of a Downtown Norfolk sports bar and grill is fighting back after losing its permit. Scott Oates, the original owner of Scotty Quixx, said his business and others have been targeted by Norfolk City Council members. "They are scapegoating these restaurants, they are...
WTOP
Virginia solar programs can help you earn credits on your utility bill
Virginia residents can now subscribe to two new solar programs that can help them save on their utility bill. The State Corporation Commission said one of the programs is available for all of the commonwealth’s Dominion Energy customers, while the other is only for those living in multifamily buildings, such as apartment complexes.
Missing: Norfolk police search for older man with health issues
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking the public to help them in their search for a missing man with health issues. According to the police department, Fred Branton, 69, was last seen on Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. near the 1300 block of N. Military Highway. Branton...
royalexaminer.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Opioid crisis: Rainbow fentanyl confiscated in neighboring states, Virginia could be next
HAMPTON, Va. — Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge Jarod Forget believes fentanyl-laced pills disguised as opioids are the deadliest threat the country has seen in quite a while. "Just last year, we analyzed the pills that were seized by DEA. We found that four out of every...
House fire displaces three people in downtown Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire that left three people displaced on Sunday night. According to a news release, firefighters got the call about the incident happening on the 1200 Block of Blythewood Lane at 6:33 p.m. That's in downtown Suffolk. All of...
13News Now
