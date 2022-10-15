Workers are preparing for a 55-hour shutdown on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will begin at 9 tonight between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Northeast Extension (I-476). The lengthy closure is needed for crews to demolish the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, while replacing it with a new steel superstructure that will be installed. The new superstructure, under construction since March, is being built near the existing bridge. The road will reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO