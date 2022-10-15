Read full article on original website
Times News
No. Lehigh parent asks for additional training for teachers
A parent of an elementary student with autism has asked Northern Lehigh School District to consider additional training for teachers so they can better deal with children with mental health diagnoses. Marwa Schoch, a behavioral health consultant, with a master’s degree in psychology, as well as certifications in early childhood...
Times News
Northern Lehigh School Board - financial
Northern Lehigh School Board approved the following financial matters on Monday:. • To allow the director of business affairs to open an account through the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund for proceeds from the settlement of the 2022 bond on Oct. 17. • $5,000 donation to the Slatington Public...
Times News
Carbon workshop emphasizes nature, economic balance
A Carbon County official who aims to help find the balance between land preservation and economic development is urging municipalities to attend a presentation that will provide more insight into what towns can do for their futures. On Thursday, Dennis DeMara, chairman of the Carbon Nature and Commerce Committee, addressed...
Times News
Carbon Chamber announces annual award winners
The Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corporation will honor businesses and business professionals in Carbon County for their dedication and service to our community on Nov. 18 at the annual dinner at Blue Mountain Resort. The Old Las Vegas themed gala will focus on the great things happening in Carbon...
Times News
Business owner questions changes to zoning ordinance
A Lehighton business owner is concerned with how proposed changes to the borough’s zoning ordinances would affect his operation. Robert March, president of Standard Metal Industries, 500 S. 9th St., asked borough council last week if there was a reason why the zoning is changing. Borough solicitor Jim Nanovic...
Times News
Prison board quizzed about missing items
The Monroe County Prison Board took 15 minutes out of its monthly meeting to allow Office Don Kubik, Teamsters union shop steward, to speak. Kubik attended the prison board meeting to speak about conditions for officers. He has been speaking at the Monroe County Commissioners’ meetings but was told the...
Times News
Schuylkill Co. tax reassessment on track
Schuylkill County’s first reassessment since 1996 is chugging along on schedule. A request for proposals to perform the property evaluations netted “multiple” responses, said Chief Assessor Kent R. Hatter. He did not divulge the actual number. The proposals were received by the Sept. 30 deadline. Hatter described...
Times News
Partnership celebrates tree milestone in Pa.
In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the partnership will...
Times News
Turnpike closure this weekend
Workers are preparing for a 55-hour shutdown on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will begin at 9 tonight between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Northeast Extension (I-476). The lengthy closure is needed for crews to demolish the bridge that carries the Turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, while replacing it with a new steel superstructure that will be installed. The new superstructure, under construction since March, is being built near the existing bridge. The road will reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Schuylkill agrees to 911 contract
Schuylkill County commissioners took steps at a public meeting Wednesday to keep people safer. On behalf of 911 center, commissioners agreed to an agreement with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for the award of $137,695 of statewide funding to be used toward ESInet maintenance and NG911 GIS readiness projects. The...
Times News
The Gathering raises funds for the Slatington D & L Trail
It was a beautiful day at the D & L Trailhead in Slatington on Saturday. “The 2nd Annual Gathering at 92” was held to help raise funds for the upkeep of the pavilion just off Main Street, next to the Lehigh River. A basket auction was held as...
Times News
State police at Lehighton
State police at Lehighton reported on the following incidents:. • On Sept. 18 at 3:13 p.m. troopers responded to Franklin Heights Road in Franklin Township for a report of a disturbance. A 58-year-old man from Lehighton said that he was struck by Jason Eidem, 49, also of Lehighton. Eidem was subsequently cited for disorderly conduct.
Times News
State police in Hazleton report incidents
• A 2017 Nissan Murano was stopped at 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 13 along Interstate 80 in Kidder Township for a traffic violation. At the stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed. Additionally, a passenger was found to be wanted on a warrant out of the state of Maryland. Troopers declined to identify him. He was taken into custody on the warrant.
Times News
Carbon man pleads to harassing family
A Carbon County man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to a charge of persistent disorderly conduct for incidents in Franklin Township where he was charged with harassing residents along Green Street while extremely intoxicated. Jozef Michael Radecki, 59, pleaded to the charge before Judge Joseph J. Matika. He was...
Times News
Luzerne driver killed in Schuylkill crash
A Luzerne County driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. State police at Schuylkill Haven said John J. Vanderhoff Jr., 74, of Glen Lyon, was driving a 2005 Mack truck northbound on Route 895 in West Brunswick Township about 5:51 a.m., near the intersection with Millers Crossing Road, when the truck left the east side of the road. The truck struck a guide rail and continued north, eventually striking a tree.
Times News
Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn
West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
Times News
DUI charges
State Police at Lehighton released details of area motorists facing driving under the influence cases:. • On Oct. 10 at 4:37 p.m. troopers stopped a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze at Carney Road at Golden Retriever Lane in Polk Township, Monroe County for traffic violations. Police said the driver, Barbara Thompson, 69,...
Times News
Walnutport Borough Council
• Accepted the resignation of a part-time police officer, effective Oct. 31, and part-time secretary Debbie Paules. • Announced that the Walnutport Canal Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. • Trick-or-treat will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 26. • The sixth annual Tree Lighting Adopt...
Times News
Carbon County Courts - guilty pleas
A total of five defendants in pending criminal cases entered guilty pleas on Tuesday in Carbon County court. Judge Joseph J. Matika accepted the pleas from the following:. Greg Steinmetz, 38, of Lehighton, pleaded to one count of persistent disorderly conduct. In exchange for the plea charges of simple assault, resisting arrest and summary offenses of harassment, public drunkenness and criminal trespass were dropped.
Times News
Carbon man admits fleeing police in stolen vehicle
A Carbon County man admitted in the county court on Tuesday to leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle and endangering police and many residents in the process. Douglas Eardley Brown, 21, of Nesquehoning, pleaded guilty to felony counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and...
