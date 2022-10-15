After Dame Angela Lansbury's death on Tuesday, the story of how she saved her daughter Deidre Shaw from the clutches of murderer Charles Manson went viral. In 2014, the Murder, She Wrote icon revealed that Diedre was among the celebrity children Manson tried to get to join his Family cult. Lansbury and her husband, Peter Shaw, went to extraordinary lengths to save Deidre from falling further into Manson's grasp by moving to Ireland.

