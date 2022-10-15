ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

After a warm weekend, cold weather arrives next week

By Ashley Gann, David Nussbaum, Michael Haynes
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SctNW_0iZgMg5g00


SATURDAY: There will be an abundance of sunshine as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather. As I like to say, when we see that big H on the map, it means happy weather. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogz5f_0iZgMg5g00

It will be a great day for heading up to the Cullman fair. With a clear sky, dry air, and warm temps, you can’t beat the day weather-wise. Gates for the Cullman fair open at 2pm tomorrow and will close at 10pm. It will be the last day for the fair. Enjoy!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9E0l_0iZgMg5g00

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Auburn and Alabama fans, you are both out of town this weekend. The forecasts in both Knoxville and Oxford will be comfortable. Slightly warmer in Oxford where Auburn will take on Ole Miss, and all the feels of football in the Fall as Tennessee plays host to Alabama.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Hum2_0iZgMg5g00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsgLB_0iZgMg5g00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABmaY_0iZgMg5g00

SUNDAY: Although we really don’t have a chance for rain this weekend, there could be stray shower overnight Sunday into Monday as a front slides out way. By the time it reaches central Alabama it will become more of a dry front, result in breezy Monday with a sharp temperatures change towards the middle of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cEMHR_0iZgMg5g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eK9I6_0iZgMg5g00

POLAR PLUNGE: Literally, polar air will be diving south after this front scoots through. Temperatures will go from highs in the 80s this weekend to LOW 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That means a near 50 degree plunge in temperatures in 48 hours.

The cold snap will be brief and we will return the low 70s by the end of next week. This is an early freeze, so there is a good chance any fragile vegetation may be impacted by this week’s cold snap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2lp8_0iZgMg5g00

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXtVi_0iZgMg5g00

Follow Us on Facebook : Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann , Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum , Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Before the Freeze

Temperatures on Monday night dropped dramatically in Birmingham, with the wind chill dipping below freezing. Richard, Larry, and Derrick were left out in the cold.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

New proposal poses threat on Oak Mountain Amphitheatre survival

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pelham’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre could be in jeopardy after a proposal was revealed for a new amphitheater in Birmingham. Carraway Amphitheatre was presented at this week’s Jefferson County pre-commission meeting. Pelham city officials say the proposal came as a shock to them but even so, they will remain committed to the […]
PELHAM, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham rolls out new, uniform trash system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is rolling out its new uniform garbage cart system. The new system will help with efficiency and keep neighborhoods cleaner. City leaders said they are really excited about the new uniform garbage cart system. About 20,000 trash bins are now being rolled out across Birmingham. The city […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS 42

Police, driving instructor advise on how to handle road rage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials say that road rage is what prompted Sunday’s standoff in Hoover that led to an officer from the Hoover Police Department getting shot and a suspect being taken into police custody. Law enforcement officials and driving school instructors said it is important for all drivers to recognize road rage and […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Hoover and Mountain Brook leaders host domestic violence awareness forum

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It’s a time for advocates and those who care about victims and survivors of domestic violence to increase awareness around the issue in communities. That’s why Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry helped to host a domestic violence awareness forum Tuesday night. The event focused […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WAFF

Athens man shot in foot Tuesday afternoon

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Just after noon on Tuesday, a man in Athens was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot. According to the Athens Police Department, a woman ran to the Athens Fire and Rescue Station at Hine St. and reported the incident. After telling Athens Fire and Rescue what happened, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to the scene on West Washington St.
ATHENS, AL
CBS 42

How one Alabama town is teaching English to kids of immigrants￼

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?” “Disneyland,” one student said. […]
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Midfield man killed in house fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Midfield man was killed in a house fire last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Midfield Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire on the 900 block of 15th Street around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13. Fire personnel said the home was fully engulfed when […]
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

24-year-old woman killed in Saturday morning crash

Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. This year’s run was the first in-person edition of the Liz Hurley Ribbon Run in three years. Al Azhar Court 181 Breast Cancer Walk held Saturday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The walk was held at the Bessie...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing woman in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman who has not been seen since Saturday. Danae Randall, 22, was last seen in the 900 block of Division Street. She is described as being 5’2″ and weighing 135 pounds. If you have any information on […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Child in critical condition after Birmingham hotel pool incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are investigating a call of a child drowning at Embassy Suites Saturday. According to Birmingham Fire Chief Jackie Hicks, a child was in a pool located inside the hotel in the 2300 block of Woodcrest PL. Once crews arrived they observed bystanders performing CPR. BFRS transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

64K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy