After a warm weekend, cold weather arrives next week



SATURDAY: There will be an abundance of sunshine as a ridge of high pressure remains in control of our weather. As I like to say, when we see that big H on the map, it means happy weather. Temperatures climb into the low to mid 80s Saturday.

It will be a great day for heading up to the Cullman fair. With a clear sky, dry air, and warm temps, you can’t beat the day weather-wise. Gates for the Cullman fair open at 2pm tomorrow and will close at 10pm. It will be the last day for the fair. Enjoy!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Auburn and Alabama fans, you are both out of town this weekend. The forecasts in both Knoxville and Oxford will be comfortable. Slightly warmer in Oxford where Auburn will take on Ole Miss, and all the feels of football in the Fall as Tennessee plays host to Alabama.







SUNDAY: Although we really don’t have a chance for rain this weekend, there could be stray shower overnight Sunday into Monday as a front slides out way. By the time it reaches central Alabama it will become more of a dry front, result in breezy Monday with a sharp temperatures change towards the middle of the week.

POLAR PLUNGE: Literally, polar air will be diving south after this front scoots through. Temperatures will go from highs in the 80s this weekend to LOW 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. That means a near 50 degree plunge in temperatures in 48 hours.

The cold snap will be brief and we will return the low 70s by the end of next week. This is an early freeze, so there is a good chance any fragile vegetation may be impacted by this week’s cold snap.

