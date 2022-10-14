Rhinoo is back on Lyrical and this time he has a brand new project for listeners to check out entitled “ “Difference Between You and I.” The Alabama teenager has dropped a new project that should be in your rotation if you’re trying to find some of the more interesting new rappers coming up. For being so young Rhinoo has so many different flows and styles compared to his peers it makes me wonder what was playing in his household growing up. You’re going to get everything from hard aggressive records to more lighthearted tracks, to straight melodic records. These nine tracks won’t take you long to finish because the run time of the whole EP is just over seventeen minutes. Some of my favorite and recurring collaborators are producers Glumboy and ayowitty team up with Rhinoo again on this project to show off how strong their chemistry is with Rhinoo.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO