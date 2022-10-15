ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for this week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903/Highway to Adventure and Spruce Hollow...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Partnership celebrates tree milestone in Pa.

In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the partnership will...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Times News

Albrightsville National Guard soldier promoted

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Joshua Tosi from Albrightsville, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Division Headquarters and Headquarters...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA

