Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for this week:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. • Penn Forest, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903/Highway to Adventure and Spruce Hollow...
Times News
Partnership celebrates tree milestone in Pa.
In 2018 at the Lancaster County farm for the kickoff of the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, I remember thinking about what an ambitious challenge planting that many trees would be and how important reaching that goal is for clean rivers and streams in Pennsylvania. On Wednesday, the partnership will...
Times News
Albrightsville National Guard soldier promoted
Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Joshua Tosi from Albrightsville, assigned to the Operations Company, 42nd Division Headquarters and Headquarters...
Times News
reliving Ian’s wrath TN columnist details harrowing hours, destruction
I always appreciate the kind words of readers and when I’m in so much emotional pain as I am now your caring is a pick-me-up. I had no ability to answer your concerns about my safety during the hurricane because we had no power. Let’s start at the beginning...
Comments / 0