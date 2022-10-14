Read full article on original website
KOMU
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
KOMU
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
KOMU
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
Columbia Missourian
Reshaping the 'mother church': Cathedral of St. Joseph receives renovations
JEFFERSON CITY— Ann Kampeter, a lifelong member of the Diocese of Jefferson City, walked through the halls of the Cathedral of St. Joseph, taking stock of changes made to the cathedral as part of a new, $15 million renovation project. She was one of about 30 people to tour the construction site, located on West Main Street in Jefferson City, on Friday afternoon.
KOMU
Columbia City Council to fill open positions on Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - On Monday, the Columbia City Council is expected to fill five positions on the nine person Citizens Police Review Board. According to the council's agenda, members will interview applicants during the pre-council meeting and vote on appointments during the regular meeting. Right now, the future of the board...
nomadlawyer.org
Columbia: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Columbia, Missouri. When it comes to outdoor recreation, Columbia, Missouri, offers more state parks and gardens than you might expect for a city of its size. Even though the city only has a population of about 120,000 people, there are many acres of land for outdoor recreation.
MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A doctor at MU Health Care is sharing the early signs to watch for when dealing with Alzheimer's disease. The disease is usually found in people 65 years and older. Alzheimer's reportedly impacts the lives of more than 6 million Americans. As of 2020, around 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with the disease. The post MU Health Care neurologist explains early Alzheimer’s symptoms appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year
Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
KOMU
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus. The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the...
kjluradio.com
Columbia father scheduled for jury trial for abusing his infant daughter
A Columbia man accused of abusing his infant daughter is scheduled for a jury trial next month. Arhied Braden-Jackson, 25, is charged with child abuse resulting in serious injuries, as well as two additional counts of child abuse. On Friday, he was scheduled for a jury trial to begin November 29, 2022.
KOMU
$135,000 to be paid in settlement over Columbia trail project
The local nonprofit It's Our Wild Nature will receive $135,000 in compensation for property condemned by the city to build the Shepard to Rollins trail. The city agreed to pay an additional $50,000 on top of the $85,000 property value determined by three expert commissioners in February 2018. Both parties...
KOMU
New Columbia Regional Airport terminal to open Wednesday
The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance. Flights through the new terminal will begin...
Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty
One of the suspects in what authorities say was a hazing incident that left a University of Missouri student disabled pleaded not guilty Friday. The post Suspect in University of Missouri hazing case pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
KOMU
Rock Bridge head football coach embraces new opportunity with Bruins
COLUMBIA- With every new season, comes new opportunity. That statement is especially true for first-year Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins. "Professionally, just kind of wanted a change, wanted a challenge, and Rock Bridge provided that," Perkins said. Perkins was hired as Rock Bridge's newest head football coach back...
Good Samaritan Law protects those who want to help
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department said a good Samaritan attempted to save a gunshot victim's life Wednesday night after the victim crashed his car at the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive. "Another citizen had arrived and they were trying to help the victim who had been shot, so we really want to thank the The post Good Samaritan Law protects those who want to help appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Stover man was flown to University Hospital after being seriously hurt in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 135 south of Whispering Timbers Road at 3:30 a.m on Saturday. 44-year-old John Waugh was driving in his 2007 Chevrolet Uplander when The post Stover man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
