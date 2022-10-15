ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Trump to host fundraiser for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox

By Leonard N. Fleming
 2 days ago
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — The gubernatorial candidacy of Dan Cox hasn’t gotten much love so far from the state GOP.

In fact, not a cent from the Republican State Central Committee of Maryland through the last filing Aug. 23. And outgoing GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said he couldn’t back his candidacy.

But former President Donald Trump, who has backed Cox’s candidacy during the primary, is hosting a Monday fundraiser for the Frederick delegate at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.

The $1,176 per person event is Trump’s way of giving to Cox’s campaign against Democrat Wes Moore, a best-selling author, military veteran and businessman, who has been leading in every poll by a wide margin.

Moore has outraised Cox 10 to 1 and has already been up on television with commercials. Cox has not yet promised that is coming.

“We started selling tickets about a month ago so the money’s been there,” he said after Wednesday night’s debate with Moore sponsored by Maryland Public Television.

When asked if he would be on the airwaves, Cox said, “More ads are coming. I’m looking forward to it.”

The Maryland Republican Party did not return an email for comment on why they hadn’t raised money for their top candidate at the ticket.

Hogan had called Cox a “nut job” and said his belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump amid appearing sympathetic with the QAnon movement. Cox supported impeaching Hogan over mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 52

I tried being humane
2d ago

“Trump to host fundraiser for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox” Let me correct that headline: ‘[TFG] to host fundraiser in Maryland for himself’.

Reply(6)
22
Romie03
1d ago

Everyone knows that the fundraiser is really for trump 👹 not Cox🤡. However, Cox is still hoping for trump to toss a little lunch 🍔 money 💵 his way, some broiled crow, with some egg 🥚on the face, and a small humble pie 🥧 for dessert, and we can't forget to wash it down with the worst champagne on the menu 🥂 laced with arsenic☠; bottoms up⚰!+!

Reply
6
Jules
1d ago

VOTING RED 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸💯& VOTING FOR DAN COX 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸💯💃🏾 These Democrat Politicians have done ENOUGH damage!!!!!!

Reply(4)
7
DC News Now

DC News Now

