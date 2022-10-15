ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7. Oakland won big against...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee lineman using puke to intimidate Alabama deserves more attention (Video)

Countless football players have puked on the field before, but one Tennessee offensive lineman used it as intimidation against Alabama in an epic move. Everything about the Tennessee upsetting Alabama was college football perfection. It doesn’t get any better than two titans of the season going blow-for-blow over 60 minutes and it all coming down to one field goal to determine the winner. That’s why Saturdays in the fall are the best days of every year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
country1025.com

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Nashville Brunch Restaurants

Nashville wasn’t always renowned as a brunch destination. For many years, there was little going on in the Music City on Sundays before noon since musicians were recovering from their previous nights spent drinking, and everyone else was attending church. There weren’t many eateries open at all. Nashville’s brunch...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Craft Fair brings art lovers together

Over a hundred vendors showcased their handmade crafts in a square bordering Centennial Park at the 44th Annual Tennessee Craft Fair. As he weaved together the colorful shaft of a broom connected to a silver flute used as its handle, Shannon Lewis shared the story of his business, Bluegrass Brooms.
NASHVILLE, TN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN

People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Business shuttered in Christmas Day bombing offers free food for life -with a catch

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A downtown Nashville establishment shuttered since the 2020 Christmas Day bombing has reopened and is offering free food for life...with a catch. Dick's Last Resort was among the establishments affected during a bombing attack in 2020 in which explosives packed into an RV damaged more than 65 buildings, 40 businesses, and displaced hundreds of residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
103GBF

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville, TN

These are the Best and Cheapest Places to Park in Downtown Nashville. Suppose you’re visiting downtown Nashville for a concert at The Ryman or Bridgestone Arena, enjoying live music and honky tonks on Broadway, or exploring any of the popular museums, restaurants, or parks. In that case, chances are you’re looking for somewhere to park! While rideshare services like Uber or Lyft are common in the Nashville area, there might be times when you need to bring your own vehicle. The following list of parking locations is some of the cheapest and safest places you can park in the downtown area.
NASHVILLE, TN
titantime.org

Nashville’s Best Hot Chicken

Ever heard of Nashville Hot Chicken? Hattie B’s is where you get it! The restaurant’s menu is filled with different forms of this coveted meal- you can get wings, tenders, or a sandwich. The chicken comes with different heat levels, “southern,” being no heat, leading all the way up to “hot,” “damn hot,” and the hottest, of which I cannot name despite its cleverness.
NASHVILLE, TN
underdogdynasty.com

Big Second Half Propels Western Kentucky to Rivalry Win at MTSU

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers won the 600th game in program history on Saturday when they beat rival Middle Tennessee in the rivalry affectionately known as “100 Miles of Hate.” The Tops have now won that matchup seven of the last eight times. History aside, the Hilltoppers have improved...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

