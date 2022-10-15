Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In Louisiana, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Northern Tangipahoa Parishes. In Mississippi, Wilkinson, Amite, Pike and Walthall Counties. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, and 105. * WIND..Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Peak wind gusts will be in the afternoon. * HUMIDITY... 20 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS... No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Comments / 0