Effective: 2022-10-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Howell; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Ozark; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas...Fire weather zones 073, 097, and 101.In Missouri...Fire weather zones 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, and 105. * WIND..Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. Peak wind gusts will be in the afternoon. * HUMIDITY... 20 to 25 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS... No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO