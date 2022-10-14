Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Demolition derby takes place in Wabeno to help raise money for fire department
WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - Wabeno was full of fun and excitement Saturday, where kids had the chance to participate in "Trunk or Treat" at the Wabeno Firefighter Grounds. Halloween theme vehicles filled the atmosphere but that didn't frighten kids. Drivers handed them candy for them to enjoy. Kids weren't the only ones having fun, later in the day, a demolition derby took place.
WJFW-TV
Peddlers make cider from basket to the pitcher
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - While Minocqua Winter Park was busy with the Dryland Dog Sled Races, many locals in attendance surround the apple cider station on site. With dozens of apples, they took the the fruit to the press to the pitcher. The stand had a peddaler moving the system,...
WJFW-TV
Canines sprint it out in the inaugural Minocqua "Almost" Winter Dryland Races
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - All by the power of the dog, racers from across the Midwest gathered at Minocqua Winter Park. While it’s not quite winter yet, that’s not stopping some dogs from pulling their way across the finish line. In its inaugural year, the Minocqua Almost Winter...
WJFW-TV
Connecting the dots: the fire towers of Wisconsin
Odds are you’ve seen a fire tower while driving around Northern Wisconsin. Maybe you’ve wondered about their history, what does it look like from up there, are they still used?. Wisconsin once had a vast fire tower lookout network, mostly in the forested and most fire prone regions...
WJFW-TV
Sommeliers fill the Island City streets for its Fall Wine Walk
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Downtown Minocqua's streets were flooded with grape enthusiasts this afternoon. The Minocqua Island Business Association coordinates two wine walks per year where customers are welcome to buy passes to sample wine at participating stores. Sixteen businesses opened their doors to the wine-tasters. “The merchants have as...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
WJFW-TV
Wausau West Clicnhes Share of Valley Football Association Conference with Win Over D.C. Everest
WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West needed a win against cross-town rival D.C. Everest to stay in contention for the Valley Football Association Conference title after Marshfield's win over Hortonville. The Warriors came in to their season finale with an 8-1 record. D.C. Everest was 5-3 before making the short drive...
WJFW-TV
Fire in Schofield causes minimal damage to industrial building
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - Dispatchers were called to respond to a fire in Marathon County earlier today, north of Schofield at American Wood Fibers. An accidental fire occurred and the Riverside Fire Rescue was among the responders. After the dispatch, police arrived on scene and they reported smoke and fire...
WJFW-TV
Mercer reigns victorious over Lakeland Union in tournament
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Playoff season is pretty much here for high school volleyball. Lakeland Union hosted a tournament as teams prepare for the competition ahead. Eight varsity teams competed. Mercer took the championship match two games to none, scoring 25-9, 25-9. Senior outside hitter Kadence Knipp had an excellent performance in the final.
Weston woman accused of smuggling drugs into Marathon County Jail after inmate overdose
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Weston woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into the Marathon County Jail that were given...
WSAW
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
WJFW-TV
Phillips Secures Conference Championship Win After 54 Years
PHILLIPS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Phillips has not secured a Conference Championship win since 1968, so it was obvious choosing our game of the week. They went into this game 3-0, and Washburn came in 3-1. The Loggers played a great game defensively and offensively against. Phillips was able to secure a...
WJFW-TV
Coleman Stays Undefeated By Beating Crandon
COLEMAN, Wisc. (WJFW)- Coleman was on a 9 game win streak coming into this game against Crandon who was 7-2. Coleman was able to secure their 10th win furthering their undefeated season. Crandon falls to a 7-3 record. Final score 36-12.
