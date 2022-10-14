WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - Wabeno was full of fun and excitement Saturday, where kids had the chance to participate in "Trunk or Treat" at the Wabeno Firefighter Grounds. Halloween theme vehicles filled the atmosphere but that didn't frighten kids. Drivers handed them candy for them to enjoy. Kids weren't the only ones having fun, later in the day, a demolition derby took place.

