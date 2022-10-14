ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
The Guardian

Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn

Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
The Independent

How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?

Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
AFP

'Shelf-life of a lettuce': Truss's nightmare on Downing Street

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has had the shortest of political honeymoons since taking over from Boris Johnson. Taking out the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, Truss had only a week in control of events before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.
Daily Mail

So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON

After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
The Independent

Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan

Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed on Sunday, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership.New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.Amid warnings of “difficult decisions” to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet in her Chequers residence on Sunday as tax rises and spending cuts loom on the horizon.The Chancellor, who spent Saturday also meeting with Treasury officials, insisted that...
The Independent

Liz Truss to dodge MPs’ questions, sending Penny Mordaunt instead

Liz Truss is to dodge MPs’ questions on the economic chaos caused by her mini-Budget, sending Penny Mordaunt to the House of Commons in her place.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Sir Keir Starmer an urgent question directed at the PM, but Downing Street said that the Leader of Commons would reply to the Labour leader in her place.Borrowing one of Margaret Thatcher’s favourite put-downs, a Labour source described the prime minister as “frit” - meaning “frightened”.The urgent question was tabled in a bid to force Ms Truss to answer MPs’ questions after she resisted Labour demands for a statement...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s Tories slump below 20% in bombshell poll

Conservative support has slumped below 20 per cent in the worst poll yet to hit beleaguered Liz Truss, giving Keir Starmer’s Labour a remarkable 34-point lead.The survey also found that just 9 per cent of voters – fewer than one in 10 – have a favourable view of the prime minister, against 65 per cent – almost two-thirds – who regard her unfavourably.Her personal ratings recorded in the poll were lower than reached by either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn at the depths of their periods of unpopularity.And it found that fewer than a third of voters (32 per...
