Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Kwasi Kwarteng puts on brave face after being sacked as new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt blasts mini-budget ‘mistakes’
SACKED Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng put a brave face on this morning after his replacement Jeremy Hunt blasted the “mistakes” made in his mini-budget. Mr Kwarteng, 47, was yesterday given the boot by Prime Minister Liz Truss after he had held the position for just 38 days. Despite losing...
Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng
Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Liz Truss in fresh peril as senior Tory MPs round on her over economy
Liz Truss’ leadership was in fresh peril on Wednesday with calls growing among senior Conservatives to reverse more proposed tax cuts and MPs accusing her of “trashing” Conservative values. As the cost of government borrowing soared further, Truss used her second PMQs appearance to “absolutely” rule out...
How could the Tories get rid of Liz Truss?
Liz Truss’s position as Prime Minister appears in danger as some Tory MPs call for her ousting after a disastrous start to her premiership.The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.For a prime minister to lose their job they must either resign, their party must lose a general election or they...
Liz Truss hasn’t saved her own skin by making a sacrifice of Kwasi Kwarteng | Andrew Rawnsley
Her premiership is finished. Tory MPs now have to decide how to finish her off
'Shelf-life of a lettuce': Truss's nightmare on Downing Street
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has had the shortest of political honeymoons since taking over from Boris Johnson. Taking out the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, Truss had only a week in control of events before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.
So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON
After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan
Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed on Sunday, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership.New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.Amid warnings of “difficult decisions” to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet in her Chequers residence on Sunday as tax rises and spending cuts loom on the horizon.The Chancellor, who spent Saturday also meeting with Treasury officials, insisted that...
Penny Mordaunt says Liz Truss showed ‘courage’ with mini-budget U-turn; Hunt to make statement to MPs – live
Latest updates: leader of Commons responds to Labour urgent question instead of PM as chancellor to detail mini-budget U-turn to MPs
Liz Truss to dodge MPs’ questions, sending Penny Mordaunt instead
Liz Truss is to dodge MPs’ questions on the economic chaos caused by her mini-Budget, sending Penny Mordaunt to the House of Commons in her place.Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Sir Keir Starmer an urgent question directed at the PM, but Downing Street said that the Leader of Commons would reply to the Labour leader in her place.Borrowing one of Margaret Thatcher’s favourite put-downs, a Labour source described the prime minister as “frit” - meaning “frightened”.The urgent question was tabled in a bid to force Ms Truss to answer MPs’ questions after she resisted Labour demands for a statement...
Jeremy Hunt says mistakes made and taxes set to rise as Bank warns of ‘strong response’ to inflation – UK politics live
Chancellor says ‘difficult decisions’ ahead with some departments needing to find savings and some taxes set to rise
Here’s my plan for growth, Liz Truss: rejoin the EU and let its citizens work here
First the dynamic duo, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, were going to “hit the ground running”; then they claimed they hadn’t prepared the ground they were going to hit. What their marriage of culpable ignorance and arrogance in fact achieved was something greeted with astonishment not only by them, but worldwide: they hit the pound running.
‘Time’s up’: what the papers say about Liz Truss and her fight to stay prime minister
How long Liz Truss can last as prime minister dominated the UK front pages on Saturday, after the sacking of her chancellor and a pledge to “see through” what she had promised failed to assuage either the markets or her own MPs. The Guardian calls it “a day...
Rees-Mogg, Coffey, and Hunt would lose seats in election, poll suggests
Around 10 cabinet ministers including Jacob Rees-Mogg, Thérèse Coffey, Jeremy Hunt and Simon Clarke would lose their seats in a general election, according to a poll for the Trades Union Congress (TUC), which also shows voters are opposed to the removal of workers’ rights. The poll by...
mailplus.co.uk
If things don’t change - and lightning fast - the day will come for the grown-ups in the Tory party to take charge...
THE day after Tory MPs ousted Boris Johnson from Downing Street, this newspaper asked on its front page: ‘What the hell have they done?’. Never has this despairing question seemed more prescient and more relevant than it is this morning. For months the Mail had argued that getting rid...
Liz Truss’s Tories slump below 20% in bombshell poll
Conservative support has slumped below 20 per cent in the worst poll yet to hit beleaguered Liz Truss, giving Keir Starmer’s Labour a remarkable 34-point lead.The survey also found that just 9 per cent of voters – fewer than one in 10 – have a favourable view of the prime minister, against 65 per cent – almost two-thirds – who regard her unfavourably.Her personal ratings recorded in the poll were lower than reached by either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn at the depths of their periods of unpopularity.And it found that fewer than a third of voters (32 per...
